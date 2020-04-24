With bright future, U-Mary standout Fox had to turn away from past

Instead of having one final season on the track with her teammates, it was canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak. The NCAA allowed spring sports athletes the option to come back next year but that was not an option for Fox.

“In one word, it was devastating, honestly,” she said. “First, you think about all the girls at indoor nationals that were there ready to compete, but then couldn’t. For me, I’ve been dealing with a lot of rehab and I was excited to finally be healthy for outdoor track.

“You hoped it would blow over, but to now see the severity of everything, you definitely understand. Unfortunately a lot of things got cut short.”

Fox was not sure what to expect when she arrived on campus in 2016 despite winning the Class B state title as a senior in high school.

“I was not that confident about how I would do or anything like that,” Fox said. “I was planning on taking it year by year to see how it went. I was able to have some success my freshman year and it kind of took off after that.

“We have great coaches. They push you, but they’re also there to support you.”

Dennis Newell, U-Mary head cross country and track coach, said Fox’s contributions went beyond her individual achievements.