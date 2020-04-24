With bright future, U-Mary standout Fox had to turn away from past

Kate Fox’s future lined up so nicely, she had to turn away from the past.
The University of Mary two-time All-American runner had the option to return for another go at her senior season, but instead chose to move on when she was hired as a math teacher at Century High.
“Things were just working out too well in the other aspects of my life,” the Wing, N.D., native said. “I got my dream job in the Bismarck school system. I wasn’t expecting my first job to be in Bismarck, so it was just too good to pass up.”
Fox made the most of her time wearing Marauders’ colors. She earned all-Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference and all-Central Region honors all four years in cross country, helping the powerhouse U-Mary running program to a pair of NCAA Division II runner-up finishes and four NSIC titles.
As enjoyable as all the success was, the intangibles were even better.
“We had a lot of natural talent, a lot of big name athletes like Lexi (Zeis), Jaiden (Schuette) and Ida (Narbuvoll), but the thing that stands out the most were how close knit we were,” Fox said. “It honestly felt like family. We pushed each other competitively, but we were such good friends that we were always pulling for each other.”
The only negative was the ending.
Instead of having one final season on the track with her teammates, it was canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak. The NCAA allowed spring sports athletes the option to come back next year but that was not an option for Fox.
“In one word, it was devastating, honestly,” she said. “First, you think about all the girls at indoor nationals that were there ready to compete, but then couldn’t. For me, I’ve been dealing with a lot of rehab and I was excited to finally be healthy for outdoor track.
“You hoped it would blow over, but to now see the severity of everything, you definitely understand. Unfortunately a lot of things got cut short.”
Fox was not sure what to expect when she arrived on campus in 2016 despite winning the Class B state title as a senior in high school.
“I was not that confident about how I would do or anything like that,” Fox said. “I was planning on taking it year by year to see how it went. I was able to have some success my freshman year and it kind of took off after that.
“We have great coaches. They push you, but they’re also there to support you.”
Dennis Newell, U-Mary head cross country and track coach, said Fox’s contributions went beyond her individual achievements.
“I call her ‘Mama Bear.’ She’s just a sweetheart of a human being,” Newell said. “She’s intelligent. She works hard. She always had my back when it comes to the culture we want to create. She’s been a very important person in our program.”
Fox wants to coach as well. She already had an interview this week with Wachter Middle School. Coaching and teaching will allow her to return to the family farm, which is where she’s hunkered down now. Her student teaching term ended when schools were closed.
“It’s been a very strange few months. Life’s changed so much. Everyone’s just trying to make the best of it,” Fox said. “Hopefully we’ll get through this and look forward to things getting back to normal sometime in the future.”
Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com
