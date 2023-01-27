Wisconsin-Parkside roll past Marauders

The University of Mary and University of Wisconsin-Parkside put undefeated conference dual wrestling records on the line Friday night at McDowell Activity Center.

In an impressive outing, Wisconsin-Parkside showed why it has been climbing the national rankings in recent weeks, beating the Marauders 31-9.

"We saw Wisconsin-Parkside at the Midwest Classic, and we matched up with a few of their guys there," U-Mary head coach Adam Aho said. "We knew this would be a tough dual, we knew they wrestled hard. Hats off to them, they wrestled tough and we weren't as prepared."

Ranked wrestler Shane Corrigan started the Rangers off right, beating Jaden Verhagen in a major decision in the dual's opening bout, 12-3.

It was the second match of the night, at 133 pounds, where an unwelcome surprise for the Marauders took place.

Third-ranked Reece Barnhardt faced off against late lineup insert Troy Dolphin, and exploiting a minor mistake by Barnhardt, Dolphin earned a pin, giving the Rangers a 10-0 lead they wouldn't look back from.

"Hats off to that kid, but he capitalized on a mistake Reece made," Aho said. "Reece is human, but it won't deter him from turning it around tomorrow and wrestling well. Thankfully, this wasn't the first round of the region tournament, and I know he can bounce back."

Wisconsin-Parkside won each of the first six matches on the night, putting the Marauders in a 25-0 hole.

Aho was more than a little displeased with how the outcomes were arrived at.

"I feel like we're better than we wrestled tonight, which is unfortunate," Aho said. "We knew how good they are, we know they're good, but I don't think they're eight-points-better-than-us good. I think we should be in some matches where it's a one-point-takedown situation.

"We weren't prepared, we weren't ready to match their pace. We didn't finish matches well, we let Parkside get a takedown at the end, get more scores, we had bad body language in some matches, and that's something we can control."

One of the matches Aho was appreciative of his wrestler's effort was at 165 pounds.

The Rangers' wrestler was No. 1-ranked Shane Gantz, and while Riley Noble gave up a major decision, he wrestled strong and earned several escapes after takedowns by Gantz.

"Noble wrestled hard, he gave good effort, but he got outclassed in some situations with technique," Aho said. "I can live with that, because that stuff happens, as long as our effort was there."

Second-ranked Max Bruss broke the shutout for the Marauders, earning an 8-0 major decision win over Crosby Schlosser.

"Max proved why he's the second-ranked guy in the country, he's so consistent," Aho said. "He's a leader in this program, and we look to him to go out and wrestle consistently no matter what. That gives us a little spark."

Sandwiched between a dominant tech fall by Matt Kaylor over Kaden Hooker at 197 pounds was a gutsy effort by Wyatt Lidberg at 184 pounds.

Wrestling against ninth-ranked Reece Worachek, Lidberg was only down by a point before giving up a late takedown to reach the final losing mark of 5-2.

"Worachek has proven he's one of the best guys in the country," Aho said. "Lidberg is right there, but unfortunately we didn't come out on top."

Kaylor's outing was by far the highlight of the night for the Marauders.

Earning point after point against Hooker with several four-point near-falls, Kaylor finished Mary's highest-scoring bout of the night early in the third period.

"Kaylor went out and proved the guy he was wrestling against wasn't at his level," Aho said. "That's all we can ask for in those situations."

While the match was long decided by then, an entertaining matchup awaited fans who stuck around for the heavyweight matchup.

Wisconsin-Parkside's Lloyd Reynolds and Mary's Luke Tweeton battled into overtime, with Reynolds coming out on top with a takedown in overtime.

Aho approved of the closeness of the match, but thought Tweeton had opportunities to end things in regulation.

"We just need a little more commitment from Luke on some of his attacks," Aho said. "If he commits to his attacks, he can get some takedowns earlier in regulation and not have to go into overtime.

"He had some opportunities to score and he didn't capitalize, whether it's not paying attention or rushing through things, it's something we'll address in the practice room."

The Marauders don't have much time to ponder the loss with a match against 10-ranked Upper Iowa today at 4 p.m.

"It's going to be the same type of match as tonight," Aho said. "If we're not ready, we could have a similar result as tonight. If we are ready, it'll be a tight match where both teams are favored in some matches, and it'll come down to the toss-up matches making a difference.

"We didn't win one toss-up match, not one, and we need to grind out those toss-up matches, we have to show up and wrestle with some heart."

With the loss to Wisconsin-Parkside in the books, Aho feels his team has something to prove as far as consistency goes.

"I hope we come out and wrestle with some attitude," Aho said. "We know we're capable of wrestling at this level, but we have to eliminate these kinds of performances, because if performances like tonight happen at the regional or national tournament? Yikes.

"We work too hard to wrestle with the effort we did tonight. We have to show up and wrestle how we want to wrestle."