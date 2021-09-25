Winona State holds off Marauders in shootout

A winning streak will have to wait for the University of Mary.

The Marauders shredded one of the Northern Sun's top defenses for 544 yards of offense, but Winona State outscored the home team 17-7 in the fourth quarter to rally for a 48-38 victory at the Bowl Saturday afternoon.

The Marauders led 24-17 at halftime, but were done in by a handful of key penalties in the second half as the Warriors surged to their third win in four games. Coming off last week's 47-24 road win over Southwest Minnesota State, the Marauders were looking to win back-to-back for the first time since winning three straight during the 2014 season.

"We talked all week about getting to the fourth quarter and giving ourselves a chance to win. We did that, but we had too many selfish penalties that really, really hurt us," said U-Mary head coach Craig Bagnell. "We can't have self-inflicted mistakes against a really good football team because those kinds of things will get you beat and that's what happened today."

The Marauders were flagged nine times for 61 yards, including a couple of personal foul calls. Top interior defensive lineman Su'e Taugavau was tagged with one in third quarter and ejected.