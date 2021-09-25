Winona State holds off Marauders in shootout

A winning streak will have to wait for the University of Mary.
The Marauders shredded one of the Northern Sun's top defenses for 544 yards of offense, but Winona State outscored the home team 17-7 in the fourth quarter to rally for a 48-38 victory at the Bowl Saturday afternoon.
The Marauders led 24-17 at halftime, but were done in by a handful of key penalties in the second half as the Warriors surged to their third win in four games. Coming off last week's 47-24 road win over Southwest Minnesota State, the Marauders were looking to win back-to-back for the first time since winning three straight during the 2014 season.
"We talked all week about getting to the fourth quarter and giving ourselves a chance to win. We did that, but we had too many selfish penalties that really, really hurt us," said U-Mary head coach Craig Bagnell. "We can't have self-inflicted mistakes against a really good football team because those kinds of things will get you beat and that's what happened today."
The Marauders were flagged nine times for 61 yards, including a couple of personal foul calls. Top interior defensive lineman Su'e Taugavau was tagged with one in third quarter and ejected.
Three of Winona State's four second-half touchdowns came on the ground, including a 78-yarder right up the gut in the fourth quarter which broke a 38-38 tie.
"Our guys competed really hard. They fought against a very good football team that's going to win a lot of games," Bagnell said. "Would've, could've, should've. At the end of the day we didn't get it done."
Tom Sawyer, Winona State head coach who is retiring after a banner 25-year career at the end season, expected nothing less than what went down on a warm afternoon in Bismarck.
"I don't care who you're playing in our league, there's good football everywhere," Sawyer said. "Craig's got a great football team up here and he's doing a great job.
"We're happy to get out of here with a win and move forward."
The Marauders' high-powered offense went up and down the field against the Warriors, who came into the game allowing just 16 points per game.
Quarterback Logan Nelson threw for a career 403 yards, nearly all of which went to the dynamic duo of Danny Kittner and Luke Little.
Kittner turned in a record-setting day. The junior from Gilbert, Ariz., caught 13 passes for a school-record 235 yards and three touchdowns; returned seven kicks for 143 yards and completed pass in the first quarter which went for 41 yards. The 371 scrimmage yards also was a new record.
Little caught 13 passes for 174 yards and his sixth touchdown of the season.
The Marauders also had success on the ground led by David Small Jr.'s 95 yards on 21 carries.
"Their quarterback is great. Their skill guys are great. It's a difficult offense to deal with," Sawyer said. "You come this far and it feels like 14 points even before you get off the bus with that offense.
"Proud of our kids, though. They hung in there and I thought we played really well in the fourth quarter."
Owen Burke threw for 286 yards and a score for Winona. London amassed 153 yards on his 20 carries. The first of his two rushing touchdowns tied the game at 24-all early in the third period.
After the Marauders went three-and-out, Jake Balliu dodged several would-be tacklers and took the ensuing punt back 61 yards for a touchdown to give Winona a 31-24 lead.
On the ropes, the Marauders punched back.
Nelson, rolling to his right to avoid pressure, fired a seed to Kittner, who got behind the defense and took it 58 yards for his third touchdown of the game to tie it at 31-31.
The Marauders' defense forced a 3-and-out on Winona's next possession, the offense again drove down the field with Small capping an nine-play, 7-yard drive with a determined four-yard touchdown run to put the Marauders up 38-31 with 13:13 left.
From there, Winona scored the last 17 points.
"The effort was great. The guys were relentless. We had that lull there in the third quarter ... we gathered everybody together and just said, 'hey, we're fine,'" Bagnell said. "The response there was really good, but we did not finish the game well enough. That's the challenge. It's one thing to be in it, it's another to finish it. We did not do that today."
The Marauders are back on road next Saturday, heading to Aberdeen to face Northern State (3-1).
