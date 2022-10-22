Wide receiver records fall as Dragons edge Marauders at the Bowl

Wide receiver records went down in a big way Saturday afternoon at the Bowl.

University of Mary All-American Danny Kittner became the Northern Sun's all-time leader in yards and receptions, while MSU-Moorhead's Gage Florence set a new single game NSIC record.

It was Florence and the Dragons that left the Bowl happy, though. The Marauders picked off MSU-Moorhead quarterback Jack Strand four times, but MSUM still pulled out a 40-38 win.

It was the sixth one-possession loss this season for the Marauders, who dropped to 1-7.

"It definitely hurts. This is a tough one. It sucks. It sucks a lot," said Kittner, who accounted for a whopping 381 yards in the game. "But, you know, its part of the game. There's a winner and there's a loser. Unfortunately for us, we've been on the short side of things multiple times this year by one possession."

Kittner and Florence turned in epic individual performances.

Kittner caught 13 passes for 131 yards and two touchdowns. He also returned the second half kickoff 92 yards for a touchdown.

"I thought we came in with a great game plan. The coaches put in position to be successful and we executed well for large stretches of the game," Kittner said. "It's not just one guy. Its all 11. On the kickoff, the guys downfield blocked it up great. Same thing with the other touchdowns. The line blocked really well and Logan (Nelson) threw good balls."

Florence, from Velva, N.D., set a NSIC single-game record with 21 receptions, netting 215 yards, including a pair of scores.

"I wasn't expecting 21 obviously. Just wanted to do my part, like everyone else on our team, to help us get a win today, and I guess the 21 just came along with it," said Florence, a redshirt freshman, who played primarily running back in high school for the Aggies.

Regarding the record?

"It's just everyone doing their part as an offense," Florence said. "I knew I was having receptions and stuff like that, but I didn't know about the record. I didn't hear them announce it over the P.A. Someone came up to me afterwards and I was like, 'Oh my god.'"

Kittner, who now is the NSIC's all-time leader in receptions (272) and yards (3,498), even took note.

"Big shout out to him, getting 21, that's a great game," Kittner said. "They have good coaches that put their guys in position to make plays just like ours do. Wish it wouldn't have happened against us today, but, that's part of the game."

Down 40-38, the Marauders had one last chance in the final minute. However, Nelson was hurt running for a first down and was forced to leave the game. The Dragons iced the win after backup quarterback Logan Forknell had the ball jarred free under heavy pressure in the closing seconds. The Dragons recovered it to clinch their third win of the season and beat the Marauders for the seventh straight time to keep possession of the game's trophy -- the Battle for the Paddle.

"The season so far hasn't went totally like we wanted it to, but to get the win today against a good team like Mary and be able to keep the Paddle, it's really big for us," Florence said.

MSUM amassed 513 yards of offense, 423 coming through the air. Strand tossed as many touchdowns passes (4) and INTs (4).

Johnny Tillman had two interceptions for the Marauders. Jamire Jackson and Korvin Feagins also had picks.

Nelson completed 25 of 35 passes for 211 yards, three touchdowns and an interception. Dave Small ran for 130 yards on 19 carries and a touchdown.

The Marauders are on the road for their next two games, starting Oct. 29 at winless Concordia-St. Paul.