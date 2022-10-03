Wide receiver Gapen emerging for Marauders

Collin Gapen, a wide receiver for the Marauders, believes blocking is his best attribute.

The speedy redshirt sophomore from Gilbert, Ariz., is pretty good at catching touchdowns, too.

Gapen leads the team with five TD grabs through five games and had two in Saturday’s 27-26 win over Northern State.

“I try to do whatever they ask me to do,” said the team-first Gapen. “I just want to play my role and help us win."

Gapen’s role continues to grow. In the last three games, the 6-foot, 175-pounder has caught 13 balls for 157 yards and all five of those touchdowns. For the season, he ranks second on the team in yards (183) and catches (15).

He trails only Danny Kittner and there’s no shame in that. Kittner is closing in on becoming the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference’s all-time leader in catches and yards. Kittner (244-3,211) trails only Nate Huot (269) of Northern State in catches, and Shane Zylstra (3,428, MSU-Mankato), Matt Heller (3,360, Augustana) and Huot (3,304) in yards.

Gapen and Kittner lived together over the summer and they have more in common than that. Both are from Gilbert, Ariz.

“It was fun just to see how he goes about things, how he operates, his diet. We ate basically the same things,” Gapen said. “Personality-wise, we’re a little different, but we had fun."

Even going back to last season when the Marauders had two All-American wide receivers in Kittner and Luke Little, class was always in session.

“I think you just try to observe and learn how they maneuver on and off the field,” Gapen said. “It definitely helped me grow as a person and as an athlete being around two incredible players like that.”

Craig Bagnell, University of Mary head coach, is not surprised by Gapen’s emergence.

“Colin’s a talented kid,” he said. “He’s definitely a guy we’re counting on.”

Last season, Kittner and Little put up monster numbers, combining for nearly 40 touchdown catches. This season, quarterbacks Logan Nelson and Jesse Forknell have spread it around more.

Kittner has 43 catches, but Gapen (15), Luke Bodine (14) and Riley Potthast (10) are all in double figures.

More appears to be on the way, too. True freshman Traivon Dyson had a team-high 99 yards receiving in Saturday’s win over the Wolves. Jaxon Young, another true freshman, also has impressed.

“We have tons of talent, even with the freshmen,” Gapen said. “They’re young, but you can see it.”

Co-offensive coordinator and offensive line coach Mark Martin played a big part in getting Gapen to come to Bismarck from the desert. After visiting campus in the fall of his senior year in high school, he thought he’d found a new home.

“On the plane going back, I was thinking, this is it, this is where I want to be,” Gapen said.

At 1-4, the Marauders are not where they hoped to be when the season started. However, Saturday’s win over the Northern Sun’s top-ranked defense provided a much-needed spark. They also have the NSIC North Division championship to play for, but a tough test awaits Saturday at Minnesota-Duluth (3-2).

“What’s happened up this point is over and it doesn’t matter,” Gapen said. “We still have the North to play for. We’re just trying to go 1-0 every week. I think our best football is still ahead of us.”