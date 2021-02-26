 Skip to main content
Weatherby's late goal lifts UND to road win at Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. -- Another big night from Jasper Weatherby powered the University of North Dakota to another victory.

Weatherby scored the game-winner with 1:18 remaining on Friday night as North Dakota defeated Nebraska-Omaha 4-2 at Baxter Arena.

Weatherby has scored goals in seven consecutive games and was in on three goals in the road victory over the Mavericks.

UND (18-4-1) won its fifth straight game and picked up its ninth win of the season in Omaha’s home rink, which was the site of the season-opening National Collegiate Hockey Conference pod.

North Dakota struck for three power-play goals in the victory, with Weatherby assisting on goals by Mark Senden and Jake Sanderson and scoring the winner shortly after Omaha tied the game late.

Senden scored his first career power-play goal at 7:29 of the first period to stake North Dakota to an early lead. It was Senden’s third goal of the season. Judd Caulfield and Weatherby picked up the assists.

Nebraska-Omaha evened it up early in the second period as Brock Bremer pounced on a rebound with 27 seconds left in the period.

North Dakota moved back in front as Sanderson scored his second goal of the season on a power-play at 8:41 of the second. Jacob Bernard-Docker and Weatherby picked up assists.

Jack Randl’s fifth goal of the season for UNO tied it up at 17:17 of the third.

But North Dakota answered quickly.

Weatherby notched his 11th goal of the season, UND’s third on the man advantage on the night, off assists from Sanderson and Bernard-Docker just 1:25 after Randl’s equalizer.

Caulfield added an empty-netter at 19:48 for North Dakota.

Adam Scheel finished with 30 saves, including 14 in the third period, for UND.

Isaiah Saville stopped 33 shots for UNO (13-9-1).

The two teams will meet one more time to close out the regular season on Friday, March 5 at Ralph Engelstad Arena.

North Dakota 4, Nebraska-Omaha 2

UND;1;1;2;--;4

UNO;0;1;1;--;2

First period: 1. UND, Mark Senden (Judd Caulfield, Jasper Weatherby), 7:29, (pp).

Second period: 1, UNO, Brock Bremer (Kevin Conley), 0:27. 3. UND, Jake Sanderson (Jacob Bernard-Docker, Weatherby), 8:41, (pp).

Third period: 4. UNO, Jack Randl (Martin Sundberg, Jason Smallidge), 17:17. 5. UND, Weatherby (Sanderson, Bernard-Docker), 18:42, (pp). 6. UND, Caulfield (unassisted), 19:48, (en).

Goalie saves: UND – Adam Scheel 8-8-14 – 30; UNO – Isaiah Saville 13-11-9 – 33.

Records: North Dakota 18-4-1, Nebraska-Omaha 13-9-1.

