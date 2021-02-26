Weatherby's late goal lifts UND to road win at Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. -- Another big night from Jasper Weatherby powered the University of North Dakota to another victory.

Weatherby scored the game-winner with 1:18 remaining on Friday night as North Dakota defeated Nebraska-Omaha 4-2 at Baxter Arena.

Weatherby has scored goals in seven consecutive games and was in on three goals in the road victory over the Mavericks.

UND (18-4-1) won its fifth straight game and picked up its ninth win of the season in Omaha’s home rink, which was the site of the season-opening National Collegiate Hockey Conference pod.

North Dakota struck for three power-play goals in the victory, with Weatherby assisting on goals by Mark Senden and Jake Sanderson and scoring the winner shortly after Omaha tied the game late.

Senden scored his first career power-play goal at 7:29 of the first period to stake North Dakota to an early lead. It was Senden’s third goal of the season. Judd Caulfield and Weatherby picked up the assists.

Nebraska-Omaha evened it up early in the second period as Brock Bremer pounced on a rebound with 27 seconds left in the period.