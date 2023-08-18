After advancing to the NJCAA national tournament last year, the Bismarck State College volleyball team is off to a strong start this season.

With a fresh set of arms, legs and talent, this year's squad is off to a 3-0 start at their home invitational tournament, including a pair of straight-set wins Friday against Lake Region State and Minnesota State Community and Technical College in the sweltering confines of the Armory.

"It's a process right now, getting everybody initiated into the team and working on chemistry," Mystics head coach Kyle Kuether said. "There's been some learning curves throughout the weekend, but you can't be too upset when you have three wins."

The Mystics have yet to drop a set, but they've been pushed hard despite nine straight set victories.

Friday morning's opener against Lake Region State, in which BSC won 25-23, 26-24, 25-19, had two sets decided by two points and another by just six.

"We're getting some of our freshmen used to the flow of the college game, playing in a new place, that's the kind of youth stuff that comes out (in those close sets)," Kuether said. "We're working through it. Lake Region's on an upward swing the last few years, they've been getting better and we never take them lightly."

The first set of the nightcap Friday against Minnesota State went the Mystics' way, 25-19, but it wasn't easy. The home team trailed 16-14, due in large part to some early miscommunications and unforced errors.

Kuether called just one timeout all evening, with BSC up just 9-8 in the first set, and that seemed to steady what had been a shaky offensive operation for the Mystics to that point.

"That communication stuff we put on the girls, a drop ball is a drop ball, you don't really practice those kinds of balls," Kuether said. "That's up to them, so they took it on themselves, and it got better, which was good."

Three different ties kept the first set against the Spartans close, but after the teams tied up at 17-all, the Mystics finished the set on an 8-2 run and that seemed to knock the life out of the Spartans.

"We took a step back and simplified things," Kuether said. "We went with a high-ball offense, really sixth-grade volleyball, put the ball high and let our hitters hit. We talked about not being so frantic and chaotic, just slowing down and controlling the game."

In fact, after that 17-all tie, over the next two-plus sets, BSC went on a 58-25 run to win their third match in this four-game, three-day run.

The Mystics were led by 10 kills, a half-block and six digs from Breena Sand.

Sand was joined atop the scoring sheet by Brooke Haas, who had nine kills, a dig and a half-block.

"We threw some new girls in and that forces us to lock in, because they have to focus more when there's someone new next to them," Kuether said. " We're working on getting people integrated into the team, because you can't simulate game pressures in practice."

With several new players, it remains a work in progress for BSC.

"We're getting a little better every day at the things that doesn't score points, the communication, the trust factor is huge right now," Kuether said. "We have a new libero, we have new back-row players, a new setter, so the trust and confidence isn't where it was last year with each individual player, so if we can improve on that this weekend, that's better than if we're improving on anything like hitting balls or serve-receive."

The third set was the Mystics' best set of the season to date.

Allowing just nine points and playing error-free volleyball, the home team ensured they would only need three sets in the heat after playing three earlier in the day.

"We practice in this heat every day, so this was nothing new to us," Kuether said. "This is nothing we weren't used to being in."

Bismarck State College finishes up its tournament this afternoon against the University of Jamestown's JV squad. Opening tip is set for 4 p.m.

"There's no slow start into the season, it's this tournament and then next week we start our conference schedule," Kuether said. "It's good to know we're in the season now. This isn't the preseason."