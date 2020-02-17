Van Diest says his priority is U-Mary linebackers

Bagnell, U-Mary’s head coach, said he welcomes Van Diest’s experience to the staff.

“You can read as many books as you want, you can watch as many videos and listen to as many coaches talk, but until you are around somebody who’s done it at a high level for a long time day to day, you’re not going to get that experience,” Bagnell noted.

Bagnell said experience like that from Van Diest will be valuable in close games.

“We had four games that we lost in the fourth quarter,” Bagnell said. “It came down to a couple plays in the fourth quarter, if it goes the other way we have a winning record and people are saying different things. Bringing coach Van Diest, the knowledge he has for the game, will help us take the next step.”

At U-Mary, Van Diest will work to help turn around a program that was dominant in the NAIA but has struggled since joining NCAA Division II in 2007. U-Mary is 6-49 over the past five years in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference.

U-Mary ranked 15th out of 16 teams in scoring defense last season. It was 15th in rushing defense and 14th in total defense.