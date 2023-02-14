Craig Bagnell has stepped down as head coach of the University of Mary football team.

Bagnell received an offer to be an assistant coach at the University of South Dakota in Vermillion, according to multiple sources. Bagnell did not return a message seeking comment.

The situation played out quickly, with the coach meeting with the players on Tuesday morning. Sources indicated he'll continue meetings with players on Wednesday before leaving for his new job on Thursday.

USD competes in the Missouri Valley Football Conference, along with North Dakota State University and reigning FCS national champion South Dakota State, among others.

In a statement released by the school, Bagnell said: “A coach always wants to go out with a feeling that the program is in a better place now than when we arrived. I honestly believe with the hard work of our coaching staff, the dedicated scholar athletes, and the administration, this football program and university that I love, is ascending to greater heights and has an even brighter future.”

Ben Davis, the Marauders' defensive coordinator, has been named the interim coach.

"Coach Davis has got a hold of the steering wheel and he’ll be in that role until we have a new head coach, whoever that may be," said Jerome Richter, University of Mary executive vice president.

Richter said the situation unfolded quickly.

"I think it happened in the very recent past," he said. "Coach wasn’t looking for another position; others reached out to him. It's one of those opportunities for him and his family that he believed he could not pass up, and so surely it was hard for him to leave and it was hard for us to see him leave.

"He is leaving in a very good fashion with a lot of love for the university, and the university has a lot of love for him."

Bagnell was the youngest head coach in the country when hired in 2018 at the age of 27. A former record-setting quarterback at U-Mary, Bagnell's best year was in 2021 when the Marauders finished 4-7 and led NCAA Division II in passing. Wide receivers Luke Little and Danny Kittner and quarterback Logan Nelson all were All-Americans.

The Marauders struggled in 2022, going 2-9, but five of the losses were by one score or less. In all, Bagnell went 9-35 in his four seasons as coach. The 2020 D-II season was cancelled due to the pandemic.