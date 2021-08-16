University of Mary's Newell hired as NDSU's cross country coach

Demanding, yet introspective, Newell’s personality was as big and colorful as his programs were successful. In the past 15 seasons, he helped the Marauders to 24 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference cross country and track and field titles, 100 NSIC champions and nine league records.

Last spring, the Marauders placed eighth at the D-II national outdoor meet, a performance that included senior Ida Narbuvoll winning titles in the 10,000- and 5,000-meter runs.

Other national champions coached by Newell include Alexis Zeis (cross country in 2015 and the indoor 5,000 in 2017 and 2018), Jennifer Agnew (cross country in 2013), Melissa Agnew (outdoor 1500 in 2013 and indoor mile in 2012), and the 2012 distance medley relay Team of Dakota Wolf, Kathryn Stewart, Bri Lynch, and Melissa Agnew.

Newell was always deferential when it came to the program’s success.

“My father was a military man. I had a very blue-collar upbringing. I think more than anything it’s the work ethic, the accountability, owning up to your mistakes, giving credit to the people around you, a lot of those things meshed really well with coach Thorson and the culture of the program,” Newell said. “So many people contributed to the success we've had. I can't stress that enough. I was given a lot of resources by the University of Mary.”