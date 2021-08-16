University of Mary's Newell hired as NDSU's cross country coach

Dennis Newell played a big part in building a D-II cross country powerhouse at the University of Mary.
Now, the Williston native is heading down the road to coach at the Division I level.
Newell, who led the Marauders to a pair of national runner-up finishes in 2017 and 2018, has been hired as head cross country coach and assistant track and field coach at North Dakota State University.
With the season right around the corner, it was a quick courtship between NDSU and Newell. It took less than a week to seal the deal.
Hired in 2006 as an assistant coach at U-Mary, Newell and previous head coach Mike Thorson built the women’s cross country and track and field programs into a perennial contender at the national level.
“I told my wife when things started happening, ‘I’m between a rock and a hard place. I want to take the opportunity at NDSU, but I don’t want to disappoint people that count on me at the University of Mary,’” Newell said. “This has been my home for 15 years and I’ve loved it. I love the kids in our program. I love what the university stands for. I enjoy living in Bismarck.
“It was difficult, it really was, but there are benefits for my family. For my wife, my kids and opportunity for career growth personally. My heart is very full. It’s been 15 great years here and I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished.”
Demanding, yet introspective, Newell’s personality was as big and colorful as his programs were successful. In the past 15 seasons, he helped the Marauders to 24 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference cross country and track and field titles, 100 NSIC champions and nine league records.
Last spring, the Marauders placed eighth at the D-II national outdoor meet, a performance that included senior Ida Narbuvoll winning titles in the 10,000- and 5,000-meter runs.
Other national champions coached by Newell include Alexis Zeis (cross country in 2015 and the indoor 5,000 in 2017 and 2018), Jennifer Agnew (cross country in 2013), Melissa Agnew (outdoor 1500 in 2013 and indoor mile in 2012), and the 2012 distance medley relay Team of Dakota Wolf, Kathryn Stewart, Bri Lynch, and Melissa Agnew.
Newell was always deferential when it came to the program’s success.
“My father was a military man. I had a very blue-collar upbringing. I think more than anything it’s the work ethic, the accountability, owning up to your mistakes, giving credit to the people around you, a lot of those things meshed really well with coach Thorson and the culture of the program,” Newell said. “So many people contributed to the success we've had. I can't stress that enough. I was given a lot of resources by the University of Mary.”
Cale Korbelik will serve as the interim head track and field coach for the Marauders, while former U-Mary distance runner Jamison Dietrich will lead the cross country program under an interim tag. University of Mary Director of Athletics Dale Lennon spoke highly of both and said they could be considered for the jobs on a permanent basis, although there is no immediate rush to fill either position.
Whoever replaces Newell has big shoes to fill.
“Dennis has really done an incredible job of adding and building on to what Mike (Thorson) had in place. He did it the right way not just in the success his teams achieved athletically. They also did very well academically and were good people on our campus," Lennon said. “I’m really happy for Dennis. He’s earned this opportunity, but there is that emotional attachment you have with people when you form friendships and bonds that you miss, certainly.
"In terms of the cross country and track and field programs, we’re well positioned to continue to have success. He’s definitely leaving the cupboard very full.”
Newell goes from one successful program to another.
NDSU’s men’s cross country team has finished second in the Summit League four years in a row. The Bison women were third last season.
“I get to be a part of something that’s already great and take my skill sets there to see if I can contribute,” said Newell, who will be recruiting for NDSU today and looking for a house in Fargo on Wednesday. “There’s that nervous energy you get when you start something new in life. I’m anxious and scared, but excited for what’s ahead.”
