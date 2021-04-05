University of Mary's Hestekin, Dombrowski win at Vermillion

Taylor Hestekin and Courtney Dombrowski of the University of Mary posted wins in the Early Bird women's track meet hosted by the University of South Dakota at Vermillion on Saturday.
Dombrowski ran a 2:14.95 to finish atop a field of 29 runners in the 800-meter run. Hestekin completed the 1,500-meter run in 4:31.41 to win by .53 second. She finished sixth in the 800 with a clocking of 2:19.02.
U-Mary's D'Andra Morris logged her third provisional national qualifying effort of the spring, clearing 5-7 to place third in the high jump. Previously, she had surpassed provisional qualifying standards in the long jump and triple jump. She also finished fifth in the long jump on Saturday with a leap of 18-3 3/4.
Other U-Mary placers included Cali Modglin, second in the triple jump (38-7); Elizabeth Acheson, second in the 400 (56.40); Morgan Hertz, second in the 400 hurdles (1:03.56) and Starlynn Costa, third in the 3,000 steeplechase (11:18.32). Also, Chriss-Ann Thomas, fourth in the 200 (24.98), Faith Dockter, fifth in the javelin (129-5); Arianna Passeri, fifth in the triple jump (37-6 3/4); Taryn Ceglowski, sixth in the 1,500 (4:43.23); Abigail Jones, sixth in the steeplechase (11:44.27); Ava Grimm, seventh in the 400 (57.70), Lexus Lovan, eighth in the long jump (17-6 3/4), Taylor Weidner, eighth in the triple jump (35-10 3/4), and Nicole Kramchynsky, eighth in the javelin (122-5).