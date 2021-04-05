University of Mary's Davis fares well in jumps

University of Mary freshman jumper Astley Davis claimed a pair of fourth-place finishes Saturday in the Early Bird men's track meet hosted by the University of South Dakota at Vermillion.
Davis earned a third in the long jump with a leap of 22-11 and placed fourth in the triple jump with a 46-10.
Isaac Huntington garnered a third in the 400, posting a 48.93.
Other U-Mary placers included Steve Brown, fifth in the 5,000 (15:21.75); Dillon Kovash, seventh in the pole vault (14-9 1/2), and Drew Olson, eighth in the 100 (10.95).
The 1,600 relay team of Jeremiah Morrissette, Josh Wulfekuhle, Logan Myers and Sam Honeyman ran a 3:23.89 to place fifth.