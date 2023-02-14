Jerome Richter has a lot on his plate these days.

The energetic and upbeat vice president at the University of Mary does not seem to mind.

Already the lead fundraiser for the university's $90 million athletic facility upgrade project, which would bring football, baseball, soccer and track back to campus, Richter had another item plopped on his plate Tuesday -- hire a new football coach.

"Some days can be busier than others, but I'm privileged and honored to serve such a great institution because I believe in what we're doing here," Richter said. "I can't think of anywhere else I'd rather be."

Richter is on the verge of having someone to help in the search for a new football coach. Open since Dale Lennon stepped down at the end of last school year, Richter said the school is close to hiring a new athletic director.

The football job became open officially on Tuesday when the school announced Craig Bagnell was leaving to pursue other NCAA coaching opportunities.

"My great hope is that the decision to hire a new head football coach will be made by university administrators and the new athletic director," Richter said. "We already have a significant amount of applicants coming in, which is not surprising to me, but impressive.

"We'll put a search committee together and come up with a pool of applicants and then go through a very thorough interview process."

Putting a timeline on making such a significant hire so early in the process would not be fair to Richter or the university. Bagnell told the Tribune earlier in February spring football was scheduled to begin March 18 and would run through April 15.

"I don't think I want to plant the flag that is needs to be done by a certain time and that's the same thing that I told the coaching staff and our players," Richter said. "We want to move very diligently and efficiently while also being very prudent.

"Could it be before spring football? I wouldn't rule it out, but the straight answer is, I just don't know."

In the meantime, the work continues.

"You can see in the athletic facilities that we're dreaming big and working hard to realize the vision we have for the University of Mary," Richter said. "Make no mistake about it, like all our athletic programs, we are devoted to teaching virtue through sport with the intention of winning championships."