University of Mary VP Jerome Richter: Hope to have AD in place by beginning of school year

University of Mary executive vice president Jerome Richter hopes to have a new athletic director in the stands by opening kickoff.

Richter said the school has identified three finalists to replace Dale Lennon, who stepped down at the end of the school year. Richter declined to identify the three finalists, "out of respect for the candidates, we're being as confidential as possible."

Dan Huntley, head coach of the two-time defending ACHA Division II national champion Marauders hockey team, has served as interim AD in the meantime. Huntley did not apply for the position, but did not rule out the possibility of taking the job on a permanent basis, at a later date. Huntley has been an associate AD at the university since 2016.

"Coach Huntley has done a fine job," Richter said. "We told him, 'we trust you in keeping your hand on the wheel to move us forward,' and he has done that quite well.'"

Richter, who has been to Rome twice in recent months on educational trips with high school and college students, has led the search committee to find the new AD.

"I don't want to wait one day longer than necessary to hire an AD, but it needs to be the right AD," Richter said. "When we have our first football game, our first volleyball match, etc., our plan is to have a new AD in the stands."

Richter went into the search with three clear criteria.

1. Understanding the university's mission.

2. Willingness and experience fundraising.

3. Coaching experience at the collegiate level, ideally someone with cachet, cut from the Lennon cloth.

"When Dale Lennon walked into the room, people said, 'I know that guy,'" Richter said. "There was a known respect there."

As important is fundraising, particularly as the university continues to secure funds for an $87 million project, which includes a football stadium, baseball and softball fields, an outdoor track, turf fields, an air-supported dome and other modern-day amenities.

"The first thing on the job description is fundraising, 25 percent of the new AD's time will be fundraising. We're not hiding it," Richter said. "In today's world, an AD needs to encourage and inspire your coaches, but they also need to gather up the resources that allows them to be successful.

"They're not going to be out there alone. Monsignor (James Shea) is behind you. I've made a career out of fundraising. The university is behind you."

The athletic department's new leader will be coming on board at an advantageous time in the school's NCAA Division II era.

In the recently completed school year, the University of Mary ranked fourth in the 16-team Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference's All-Sports standings. The Marauders trailed only D-I bound Augustana, Minnesota State-Mankato and Winona State. In fact, the Marauders were just three points (142-139) out of third.

"It's a credit to coach Lennon, the terrific coaching staff he assembled and the scholar-athletes who are committing themselves to achieve at a very high level," Richter said. "The candidates we've talked to recognize we're doing very, very well and there's incredible potential for the future.

"We're not some slouch."