University of Mary to host ACHA Division II national tournament in April

The University of Mary's first trip to the American Collegiate Hockey Association Division II National Tournament will be a home game.

Bismarck and Mandan will serve as host for the 16-team hockey tournament, which is scheduled to be played April 15-20. Games will be played at Starion Sports Complex in Mandan and Wachter Arena in Bismarck.

Bringing the tournament to Bismarck and Mandan was a multi-month process, which eventually ended with the winning bid. The ACHA national tournaments are typically hosted by NHL cities. This year, it was set to be in Boston, but was moved for COVID-19 related concerns.

In a typical year, one city hosts all five ACHA national tournaments. This year, only three tournaments are being held. One in Bismarck-Mandan (Men's ACHA Division II), one in Minot (Women's ACHA Division 1) and one in Maryville-St. Louis (Men's ACHA D-I).

Not enough ACHA men's DIII or ACHA DII women's teams are playing this season to hold national tournaments.

