University of Mary to host ACHA Division II national tournament in April

The University of Mary's first trip to the American Collegiate Hockey Association Division II National Tournament will be a home game.
Bismarck and Mandan will serve as host for the 16-team hockey tournament, which is scheduled to be played April 15-20. Games will be played at Starion Sports Complex in Mandan and Wachter Arena in Bismarck.
Bringing the tournament to Bismarck and Mandan was a multi-month process, which eventually ended with the winning bid. The ACHA national tournaments are typically hosted by NHL cities. This year, it was set to be in Boston, but was moved for COVID-19 related concerns.
In a typical year, one city hosts all five ACHA national tournaments. This year, only three tournaments are being held. One in Bismarck-Mandan (Men's ACHA Division II), one in Minot (Women's ACHA Division 1) and one in Maryville-St. Louis (Men's ACHA D-I).
Not enough ACHA men's DIII or ACHA DII women's teams are playing this season to hold national tournaments.
"It's exciting that it's going to be here. It's a very unique opportunity," said Marauders head coach Dan Huntley, who also is an assistant athletic director at U-Mary. "This is that one-off year where it just happened. It might not ever go back to a college campus, then again, it might if we show we can do it right, which I'm confident we will do. We'll see what happens."
Huntley said it was a collaborative effort with the Bismarck and Mandan parks and recreation departments. Securing ice time, in mid-April, was at the top of the list. Huntley said local business groups in town also were eager to make it happen.
"We've gotten a lot of support from businesses, the park and rec departments. They're all-in and we'll continue to things lined up now that it's official," Huntley said. "Bringing this tournament here really is a big boost for our local economy."
Some of the logistics are still being ironed out. The tournament will feature 16 teams and be played over five or six days. Format details include four pools of four teams each. The winner of each pool will advance to the semifinals, which will be played at Wacther Arena. The championship game also will be played at the Bismarck rink.
All Marauders' pool play games will be played in Mandan. The Marauders are 48-1 against ACHA DII teams at Starion Sports Complex.
"It gives us something to look forward to, but we have a lot of work to do between now and then," Huntley said. "But it's an exciting day for our program and especially for our players."
