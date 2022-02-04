University of Mary making major progress toward new football stadium, other facilities

Major upgrades to athletic facilities at the University of Mary are kicking into high gear.

Shovels could be in the dirt as soon as the spring of 2023 for a new on-campus football stadium, baseball and softball field, an outdoor track, turf fields, an air dome and other modern-day amenities, according to University of Mary Executive Vice President Jerome Richter.

So far, $37 million of the $87 million needed has been raised. Ground can be broken on the all-encompassing project, which also includes major landscaping upgrades to the campus where the new facilities will be built, when $41.5 million is in the bank.

The project was given a big boost earlier this week with a $12 million donation to the school from the Harold Hamm Foundation and Continental Resources.

"That gift was toward engineering, yes, but that gets that off our plate and it serves as a launching pad to allow us to focus on athletics in a way that is both intentional and with a nice story to tell," said Richter, who has worked at the university for the past 11 years. "The gift from the Harold Hamm Foundation and Continental Resources is so very important to the overall scope of the project."

Bringing football back to campus, and the additional upgrades, is a project more than a decade in the making. Original planning began in 2013 and ramped up with the Vision 2030 Capital Campaign in 2015, with an overall fundraising target of $272 million. The Lumen Vitae University Center and the on-campus fieldhouse, which allows for indoor track meets on campus, were part of Phase 1 of the project. Phase 2 represents the football stadium, baseball and softball stadium and other upgrades.

"Half of getting something done in fundraising is having a plan that makes sense when you're up in front of a donor," Richter said. "When you're talking about seven- and eight-figures, you don't do that without knowing all of the details."

Fundraising through a pandemic brings major challenges. In fact, it delayed the overall project by about a year. However, the pace at which Richter and the university have been able to raise the money has been significant. Richter was quick to point out the reason he believes the project has advanced.

"It's been done only because the dear Lord is the one doing it for us, and by that I mean we are blessed through those that believe in us," he said. "We share the belief with those that make donations that we are serving God, his people and his students with the dollars that are raised because our mission is so strong."

In modern day college athletics, state-of-the-art facilities have become an integral part of competing. Shiny things, as head football coach Craig Bagnell often has said, can level the playing field against other programs.

"It's a huge deal for our university in so many ways. It's that wow factor," Bagnell said. "I think it just speaks to the commitment of our administration to athletics. To me, that's just really exciting.

"Once it gets done, we're going to have some of the nicest facilities in Division II. That's a big, big deal for us."

Richter certainly understands that aspect of it.

"I would say to compete at this high of a level, NCAA Division II, you have to be providing an environment that does not take away from the mission of your teams," Richter said. "We want shiny things, I get it. We do want to be able to get the next great athletes on our campus to compete well, but most importantly, to be formed well into the men and women God want us to be."

The new football field would be located where Hegeholz field currently sits, directly east of the fieldhouse. A plaza would be connected to the stadium, with an outdoor track to the south. The new baseball and softball fields would be pushed up against the south entrance of the campus.

Bringing sports back to campus has been a trend across the country.

"It's not that we're unhappy about where we've been playing. Nothing has been bad about it, it's all been good," Richter said. "Having outdoor sports back on our campus is better for our university."

Richter said the University of Mary's growth has been tied to the state's economy doing the same.

"Monsignor (James Shea) made a really great point at the press conference (Tuesday) in that our rise has been at the same time as North Dakota has risen economically and generated more revenue and wealth and it's been easier for us to do that," he said referencing the university's president. "As the Sisters would say, it's not about me, it's about the mission. We're humbled by the success and we'll never stop working for it."

Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.