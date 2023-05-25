Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The University of Mary finished fourth in the 2022-23 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference All-Sports Standings.

It's the second straight year the Marauders have finished fourth, representing their best finish in the league's standings.

The Marauders' 136 points were two better than Sioux Falls (134) and trailed only Augustana (211), Minnesota-Mankato (209.33) and Minnesota-Duluth (142).

The Marauders finished fifth in both the men's (53.5) and women's standings (82.5). Minnesota-Mankato topped the men's standings. Augustana was first in the women's rankings.

The Marauders' highest-placing teams in conference play were third place in both women's tennis and wrestling.