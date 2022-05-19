 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

University of Mary finishes fourth in All-Sport Standings

  • 0
RB

University of Mary All-American wrestler Reece Barnhardt helped the Marauders to a fifth-place finish in the NSIC. The Marauders ended fourth in the conference's All-Sport Standings.

 BRIAN LARSON, U-MARY ATHLETICS

The University of Mary has finished an NCAA Division II-era best fourth in the  Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference All-Sports standings.

The Marauders finished fourth in the men's rankings and sixth on the women's side.

With 139 points, the Marauders finished behind only Augustana (226.3 points), Minnesota State-Mankato (196.5) and Winona State (142) in the 16-team league.

The school's previous best finish was sixth in 2019. The NSIC did not award an all-sports title the previous two years due to the pandemic.

This spring, the Marauders finished third in women’s outdoor track and field, tied for third in tennis, placed sixth in the men’s outdoor track and field, eighth in baseball and men’s golf, and 10th in women’s golf.

During the winter, the Marauders were second in women's indoor track and field, fourth in men's indoor track, fifth in the wrestling, seventh in swimming, 11th in men's basketball and 12th in women's basketball.

People are also reading…

In the fall, the Marauders took second in both men's and women's cross country, sixth in soccer, 10th in football and 13th in volleyball.

NSIC All-Sports Standings

Overall

1. Augustana 226.3. 2, Minnesota-Mankato 196.5. 3. Winona State 142. 4. University of Mary 139. 5. Minnesota-Duluth 134.3. 6. Sioux Falls 131. 7. Concordia-St. Paul 114.5. 8. St. Cloud State 113. 9. Northern State 110.5. 10. Wayne State 108.5. 11. MSU-Moorhead 97. 12. Upper Iowa 88. 13. Minot State 85.5. 14. Southwest Minnesota State 82.5. 15. Bemidji State 81.3. 16. Minnesota-Crookston 27.5.

Men

1. Augustana 96.3. 2. Minnesota-Mankato 73. 3. Minnesota-Duluth 59.3. 4. University of Mary 57. 5. Northern State 56, 6. Winona State 48. 7T. MSU-Moorhead 47. 7T. Sioux Falls 47. 9. Wayne State 45. 10. Minot State 41.5. 11. Concordia-St. Paul 34.5. 12. Upper Iowa 34.5. 13. St. Cloud State 28.5. 14. Southwest Minnesota State 24. 15. Bemidji State 23.8. 16. Minnesota-Crookston 17.5

Women

1. Augustana 130. 2. Minnesota-Mankato 123.5. 3. Winona State 83. 4. St. Cloud State 84.5. 5. Sioux Falls 84. 6. University of Mary 82. 7. Concordia-St. Paul 80. 8. Minnesota-Duluth 75. 9. Wayne State 63. 10. Southwest Minnesota State 58.5. 11. Bemidji State 57.5. 12. Northern State 54.5. 13. Upper Iowa 53.5. 14. MSU-Moorhead 50. 15. Minot State 44. 16. Minnesota-Crookston 10.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News