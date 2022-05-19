University of Mary finishes fourth in All-Sport Standings

The University of Mary has finished an NCAA Division II-era best fourth in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference All-Sports standings.

The Marauders finished fourth in the men's rankings and sixth on the women's side.

With 139 points, the Marauders finished behind only Augustana (226.3 points), Minnesota State-Mankato (196.5) and Winona State (142) in the 16-team league.

The school's previous best finish was sixth in 2019. The NSIC did not award an all-sports title the previous two years due to the pandemic.

This spring, the Marauders finished third in women’s outdoor track and field, tied for third in tennis, placed sixth in the men’s outdoor track and field, eighth in baseball and men’s golf, and 10th in women’s golf.

During the winter, the Marauders were second in women's indoor track and field, fourth in men's indoor track, fifth in the wrestling, seventh in swimming, 11th in men's basketball and 12th in women's basketball.

In the fall, the Marauders took second in both men's and women's cross country, sixth in soccer, 10th in football and 13th in volleyball.

