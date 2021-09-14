UND's Sanderson named to preseason All-NCHC team

Jake Sanderson came into the University of North Dakota hockey program as a highly-touted freshman prospect.

The 2020 first-round draft pick of the Ottawa Senators will face even higher expectations as a sophomore.

The Whitefish, Mont., native was one of seven players voted to the 2021-22 National Collegiate Hockey Conference preseason all-conference team, which was announced on Tuesday.

Sanderson is one of three defensemen named to the preseason all-conference squad, along with Ronnie Attard of Western Michigan and Nick Perbix of St. Cloud State.

As a freshmen, Sanderson had a strong rookie season on the blue line. He scored two goals and 13 assists for 15 points in 22 games and led North Dakota defensemen with a plus-20 rating. He was whistled for only one penalty all season.

He was at his best late in the season and the postseason, when Sanderson scored eight points in his final nine games, including four consecutive postseason games.

He missed seven games at midseason while helping the U.S. win a gold medal at the IIHF World Junior Championships.