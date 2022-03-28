UND's Sanderson headed to NHL's Ottawa Senators

North Dakota star defenseman Jake Sanderson is off to the NHL.

Sanderson, the No. 5 overall pick in the 2020 NHL draft, has signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Ottawa Senators.

Sanderson had eight goals and 18 assists despite playing only 23 of North Dakota's 39 games due to injury and being selected to play for Team USA in the Winter Olympics.

"We're very pleased to get Jake under contract," said Ottawa Senators general manager Pierre Dorion. "An important cog to our future on defense, Jake is an effortless skater who possesses all the tools to be a complete NHL defenseman."

Sanderson missed UND's NCAA tournament loss to Notre Dame last week due to a hand injury.

Sanderson finished his North Dakota career with 41 points in 45 games. As a team, UND was 31-13-1 with Sanderson in the lineup.

Additionally, Sanderson was the first sophomore-or-younger assistant captain since Brock Boeser in 2016-17 and youngest defenseman to earn the honor since Ian Kidd in 1986-87.

"A mature leader despite his young age, he played big minutes in college with a blend of poise and confidence," Dorion said of Sanderson. "While he still has progress to make in overcoming a current injury, we are hopeful of seeing him in our lineup before the end of the season."

Sanderson is the first UND player to sign a pro contact this season. The Fighting Hawks finished 24-14-1 and tied for the NCHC regular season title with Denver.

