UND wins first NCHC postseason title

GRAND FORKS – Riese Gaber and Jordan Kawaguchi scored two goals apiece and helped the University of North Dakota make postseason history.
The rookie Gaber and the captain Kawaguchi each produced three points as UND became the first school to win National Collegiate Hockey Conference regular-season and postseason titles in the same season.
No. 2-ranked North Dakota scored four goals in the third period to come back for a 5-3 win over No. 8-ranked St. Cloud State in the Frozen Faceoff championship game on Tuesday night at Ralph Engelstad Arena.
St. Cloud State got on the board early as Zach Okabe tipped the puck into the net after Adam Scheel turned aside an initial shot by Ondrej Trejbal. Okabe’s sixth goal of the season gave the Huskies a 1-0 lead at 2:06 of the first period.
UND came into the game 18-0-0 when scoring first, but 2-5-1 when allowing the first goal – although North Dakota won 2-1 in overtime against Denver in the semifinals after allowing the Pioneers to score first.
They followed that up by rallying for a win for a second consecutive night, scoring four goals in the third period.
Gaber evened it up, scoring on a wrister at 12:40. Gaber’s 10th goal of the season came off a slick pass from Kawaguchi, who recorded his 25th assist of the season. Collin Adams also was credited with an assist on the equalizer.
Seamus Donohue gave St. Cloud State back the lead, scoring his first of the season on a line drive that caromed in off the crossbar at 16:46.
David Hrenak and Scheel took turns making big saves as the game stayed a one-goal Huskies lead into the third period.
Hrenak made 13 saves in the opening period and Scheel stopped 16 shots in the second period to help keep UND within striking distance. Both goalies finished with 30 saves.
Gavin Hain, whose overtime goal won it for North Dakota the previous night against Denver, evened it up on a power-play goal at 3:20 of the third period. Hain’s sixth goal of the season, assisted by Judd Caulfield and Jake Sanderson, snapped a streak of 12 consecutive man-advantage opportunities without a goal for UND.
Just 94 seconds later, North Dakota grabbed the lead for the first time. Jordan Kawaguchi scored his eighth of the season at 4:54, assisted by Gaber and Collin Adams, to make it 3-2.
North Dakota took advantage of a power-play created by a delayed penalty on Kawaguchi’s goal and Gaber cashed in. Gaber notched his 11th goal of the season, assisted by Shane Pinto and Matt Kiersted, at 5:22.
Three goals in a span of 2:02 turned a one-goal deficit into a two-goal lead as UND took a 4-2 edge.
St. Cloud State (17-10-0) responded 48 seconds later as Sam Hentges netted his eighth of the year, pulling the Huskies back within a goal at 4-3.
Kawaguchi added an empty-netter -- his second goal of the game and ninth of the season -- with 8.2 seconds remaining to ice the first Frozen Faceoff title for North Dakota (21-5-1).
While it’s the first time in the NCHC era that North Dakota has swept the conference regular-season and postseason titles, it’s the seventh time North Dakota has done it, the last time in 2011.
With the Frozen Faceoff title, North Dakota clinches the NCHC’s automatic berth into the NCAA tournament and will host a regional at Fargo’s Scheels Arena March 26-27.
St. Cloud State will likely receive an at-large berth to the national tournament.