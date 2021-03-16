UND wins first NCHC postseason title

GRAND FORKS – Riese Gaber and Jordan Kawaguchi scored two goals apiece and helped the University of North Dakota make postseason history.

The rookie Gaber and the captain Kawaguchi each produced three points as UND became the first school to win National Collegiate Hockey Conference regular-season and postseason titles in the same season.

No. 2-ranked North Dakota scored four goals in the third period to come back for a 5-3 win over No. 8-ranked St. Cloud State in the Frozen Faceoff championship game on Tuesday night at Ralph Engelstad Arena.

St. Cloud State got on the board early as Zach Okabe tipped the puck into the net after Adam Scheel turned aside an initial shot by Ondrej Trejbal. Okabe’s sixth goal of the season gave the Huskies a 1-0 lead at 2:06 of the first period.

UND came into the game 18-0-0 when scoring first, but 2-5-1 when allowing the first goal – although North Dakota won 2-1 in overtime against Denver in the semifinals after allowing the Pioneers to score first.

They followed that up by rallying for a win for a second consecutive night, scoring four goals in the third period.