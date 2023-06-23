The University of North Dakota hockey team unveiled its seven-player freshman recruiting class on Friday.

Earlier in the offseason, the Fighting Hawks announced seven transfers that will join the squad for the upcoming season, giving the team 14 new players.

The freshman class includes four defensemen, including Nate Benoit (Bow, N.H.), Tanner Komzak (West Kelowna, British Columbia), Phoenix, Ariz., product Jake Livanavage and Abram Weibe from Mission, British Columbia.

Benoit played four seasons in the USHL and is believed to be the first player from New Hampshire to join UND. Benoit was a sixth-round pick of the Minnesota Wild in 2021.

Wiebe played parts of four seasons in the British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL) and was a seventh-round pick of the Vegas Golden Knights in 2022.

Komzak played three seasons in the Alberta Junior Hockey League, while Livanavage played three USHL season in Chicago.

Offensively, Jayden Perron from Winnipeg and Michael Emerson from Yorktown, N.Y., join the Fighting Hawks up front. Both are expected to be selected in the upcoming NHL draft after spending the past two seasons on the same USHL team in Chicago.

Perron registered 72 points in 61 games last season and is expected to be picked in the first three rounds of the draft.

Emerson had 30 goals in 60 games last season for the Steel. He is the third New Yorker to play for UND, following Shane Pinto (2020-22) and Ryan Sidorski (2022-23).

The class also includes goalie Hobie Hedquist from Heron Lake, Minn. Hedquist set records for games played (83) and wins (54) for Alberni Valley in the BCHL.

UND opens the season at home Oct. 13 vs. Army and Oct. 14 against Wisconsin.