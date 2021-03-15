 Skip to main content
UND tops Denver in OT in NCHC semifinals

UND tops Denver in OT in NCHC semifinals

und

Gavin Hain scored with 11:23 left in overtime to lift North Dakota to a 2-1 win over Denver in the NCHC semifinals Monday night in Grand Forks.

The game ended at 11:08 p.m.

The Fighting Hawks face St. Cloud State Tuesday night at 7:30 in the championship game.

Down 1-0, Jasper Weatherby tied it with 1:27 left in the third period. The Fighting Hawks pulled the goalie with 2:55 left in the game. Skating 6-5, Weatherby redirected Shane Pinto’s shot for the tying goal. Matt Kiersted also got an assist.

UND has not been shutout since Nov. 15, 2019.

Carter Savoie scored the first goal of the game at 5:52 of the second period for Denver.

Magnus Chrona stopped 30 shots for Denver (10-12-1).

North Dakota improved to 20-5-1. Adam Scheel had 17 saves.

