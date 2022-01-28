UND routs St. Cloud with seven goals in blowout win

GRAND FORKS — A fast start helped North Dakota put its losing streak in the rear-view mirror.

Three first-period goals helped the University of North Dakota pick up its first win of 2022. Connor Ford, Ethan Frisch and Riese Graber lit the lamp over the first 20 minutes and UND went on to defeat St. Cloud State 7-1 on Friday night at Ralph Engelstad Arena.

No. 13-ranked North Dakota halted its four-game losing streak and ended No. 6-ranked St. Cloud State’s four-game win streak.

Ford helped North Dakota get off to a flying start, beating SCSU goaltender David Hrenak on a deflection just 2:53 into the first period. Ford’s fourth goal of the season came on an assist from Matteo Costantini, the first of his four on the night.

Frisch made it a two-goal lead by converting on a power play, striking on a one-time blast. His fourth goal of the season came at 15:45, assisted by Jake Sanderson and Riese Gaber.

Gaber struck with just 53 seconds left in the period to make it 3-0 North Dakota, with assists from Costantini and Ford.

Gaber scored four points on the night, scoring two goals and assisting on two others.

St. Cloud State came into the game leading the nation in first-period scoring – outscoring their opponents by a 30-5 margin. But North Dakota flipped the script to take a three-goal lead on the Huskies.

Griffin Ness notched his first career goal midway through the second period to make it a four-goal North Dakota advantage. Ness took a pass from Carson Albrecht – who recorded his first career point with the primary assist – and blasted the puck past Hrenak for a 4-0 lead. Costantini added another assist on the goal, which chased Hrenak as Jaxon Castor took over in net for the Huskies.

St. Cloud State got one back late in the second period as Jami Krannila scored on a power-play at 17:33.

Ashton Calder made it 5-1 early in the third period. Calder, who drew a hooking call on Sam Hentges, was awarded a penalty shot and beat Castor to restore the four-goal cushion.

Just 1:42 later, Calder struck again, scoring his 10th of the season off assists from Jake Schmaltz and Gaber, making it 6-1.

Gaber notched his second goal of the night and 11th of the season at 11:58, assisted by Costantini, to make it a six-goal lead for North Dakota (14-10-0, 9-4-0 NCHC), which has won five straight games against St. Cloud at the Ralph.

Freshman goaltender Jakob Hellsten, making his first Friday night start of the season, stopped 19 of 20 shots to pick up his second win of the season.

Hrenak made 14 saves and Castor came on to stop 16 shots for the Huskies (14-7-0, 6-5-0 NCHC).

The two teams wrap up their NCHC weekend series on Saturday night.

