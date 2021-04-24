UND routs Missouri State for first FCS playoff victory

GRAND FORKS – A fast start helped the University of North Dakota end years of waiting.
North Dakota scored on its first four possessions on Saturday afternoon en route to a 44-10 victory over Missouri State in the opening round of the FCS football playoffs.
UND, ranked No. 7, struck with big plays from the start and their defense throttled the No. 12-ranked Bears early and often on the way to taking a 21-point halftime lead. That helped North Dakota clinch its first Division I postseason victory, and the program’s first postseason win since the 2007 Division II playoffs.
“I’m really happy for our players and staff,” North Dakota head coach Bubba Schweigert said. “They were excited to play. We got off to a good start. We’ve had some challenges this spring getting off to a good start.
“It’s all about the program. … We had a lot of adversity, a lot of practices, competing. I’m excited for them that they got to experience this and be part of it. To be a part of the first Division I playoff victory is special.”
Tommy Shuster threw a pair of long first-quarter touchdown passes to stake UND to an early lead. Shuster connected with Garett Maag on a 50-yard TD pass to cap the first drive and hit a wide-open Bo Belquist on a flea flicker for a 48-yard score to make it 14-0.
Shuster completed 13 of 18 passes for 223 yards.
“Not much rattles Tommy,” Schweigert said. “He’s so even keeled. He was ready to go today, made some good throws.”
North Dakota is 14-3 at home in the playoffs, 11-1 at the Alerus Center, where they’ve won 11 consecutive games.
The Bears, who finished as Missouri Valley Football Conference co-champions along with South Dakota State and UND, started Matt Struck at quarterback. Struck threw for 396 yards and five TDs in a win over UND while at Idaho State in 2019. But North Dakota’s defense never let Struck and the Bears get going.
“We challenged our guys, we were going to have to pressure the quarterback,” Schweigert said. “They did a really good job of executing pressures. We were fortunate to get that pressure. That was a big difference in the game. It’s tough when you don’t have much time.”
North Dakota sacked Struck eight times and recorded 10 tackles for a loss. Struck completed 8 of 15 passes for 71 yards and had an interception returned 90 yards for a touchdown by Hayden Galvin in the third quarter.
“It was really a good tone setter, being able to pressure the QB, pass breakups, the pressure really set the tone, helped our defense gain some confidence. Really the key in the game was our defensive pressure,” Schweigert said.
UND piled up 364 yards total offense while holding Missouri State to 185.
The Bears got a 28-yard Jose Pizano field goal late in the first quarter but North Dakota got an Adam Stage 31-yard field goal and a 6-yard TD run from Otis Weah in the second, making it 24-3 at the half.
Hayden Reynolds returned a blocked punt 15 yards for a TD and Galvin added a pick-6 in the third to make it 37-3.
Jaden Johnson scored an on 8-yard run with 12:20 remaining to give Missouri State (5-5) its only TD of the game.
Creighton Mitchell scored on a 19-yard sprint with 2:17 left for UND, pushing the lead to 44-10.
North Dakota (5-1) hits the road next week, taking on No. 3 seed James Madison (6-0) in the quarterfinals.