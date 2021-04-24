UND routs Missouri State for first FCS playoff victory

Shuster completed 13 of 18 passes for 223 yards.

“Not much rattles Tommy,” Schweigert said. “He’s so even keeled. He was ready to go today, made some good throws.”

North Dakota is 14-3 at home in the playoffs, 11-1 at the Alerus Center, where they’ve won 11 consecutive games.

The Bears, who finished as Missouri Valley Football Conference co-champions along with South Dakota State and UND, started Matt Struck at quarterback. Struck threw for 396 yards and five TDs in a win over UND while at Idaho State in 2019. But North Dakota’s defense never let Struck and the Bears get going.

“We challenged our guys, we were going to have to pressure the quarterback,” Schweigert said. “They did a really good job of executing pressures. We were fortunate to get that pressure. That was a big difference in the game. It’s tough when you don’t have much time.”

North Dakota sacked Struck eight times and recorded 10 tackles for a loss. Struck completed 8 of 15 passes for 71 yards and had an interception returned 90 yards for a touchdown by Hayden Galvin in the third quarter.