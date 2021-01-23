 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UND returns home with 4-1 win over Colorado College

UND returns home with 4-1 win over Colorado College

{{featured_button_text}}

After nearly 11 months, the University of North Dakota hockey team enjoyed its homecoming.

Playing its first hockey game at the Ralph Engelstad Arena in 329 days, North Dakota got goals from four different players and a strong effort by Adam Scheel in goal to post a 4-1 victory over Colorado College on Saturday night.

Cooper Moore, Shane Pinto, Jordan Kawaguchi and Gavin Hain notched goals and Scheel stopped 18 of the 19 shots he faced as UND won the opening game of a weekend NCHC series. The teams will square off again on Sunday at 6:07 p.m.

UND took the lead late in the first when Moore scored his first career goal at 14:26. Kawaguchi and Colin Adams picked up assists on the play.

North Dakota added to the lead early in the second as Pinto scored a power-play goal 35 seconds into the period to make it 2-0. It was Pinto’s sixth goal of the season. Adams and Riese Gaber picked up assists.

The Tigers got on the board shortly after that, trimming the deficit in half as Josiah Slavin beat Adam Scheel for his fifth goal of the season at 2:33.

After killing off a CC power play, North Dakota added to its lead as Kawaguchi scored on a breakaway, giving the hosts a two-goal lead again at 3-1 at 11:23. Pinto and Tyler Kleven were credited with assists on the play. It was the North Dakota captain’s fifth goal of the season.

Hain pounced on a turnover and notched his fourth goal of the season at 11:04 of the third to give North Dakota a three-goal lead.

North Dakota improved to 11-3-1 with the win. With 32 points, UND is one point back of St. Cloud State, which wrapped up a weekend sweep of Miami with an 8-2 win Saturday night. North Dakota can move back into first place with a win or a tie on Sunday night.

CC fell to 3-10-2.

as

Scheel

Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com

North Dakota 4, Colorado College 1

CC;0;1;0;--;1

UND;1;2;1;--;4

First period: 1. UND, Cooper Moore (Jordan Kawaguchi, Colin Adams), 14:26.

Second period: 2. UND, Shane Pinto (Adams, Riese Gaber), 0:35, (pp). 3. CC, Josiah Slavin (Ben Copeland, Zach Berzolla), 2:33. 4. UND, Kawaguchi (Pinto, Tyler Kleven), 11:23.

Third period: 5. UND, Gavin Hain (unassisted), 11:04.

Goalie saves: CC – Domonic Basse 18-6-12 - 36. UND – Adam Scheel 5-9-4 – 18.

Penalties: CC – 6 minors. UND 6 minors.

Records: CC 3-10-2, UND 11-3-1.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Rob Oller: Quarterback-rich Ohio State reboots as Fields exits to NFL
College

Rob Oller: Quarterback-rich Ohio State reboots as Fields exits to NFL

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Justin Fields is leaving for the NFL, which reveals a curious oddity that bodes well for Ohio State next season and beyond. Two former Michigan quarterbacks won NFL playoff games on Sunday; Tom Brady with Tampa Bay and Chad Henne with Kansas City. Ohio State’s most successful NFL quarterback was Mike Tomczak. Yet Michigan at the moment can’t find a top-level QB to save its ...

In a season that’s slipping away, Coach K struggles to find a fix for Duke’s woes
College

In a season that’s slipping away, Coach K struggles to find a fix for Duke’s woes

Much to Mike Krzyzewski’s consternation, the process of putting together this year’s Duke basketball team to help it play at its best is taking far longer than the coach would prefer. The staff had a week between losing 74-67 at Virginia Tech on Jan. 12 and Tuesday night’s loss at Pittsburgh. Poor play early against the Hokies left Duke in a double-digit hole it actually climbed out of before ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News