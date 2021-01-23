UND returns home with 4-1 win over Colorado College

After nearly 11 months, the University of North Dakota hockey team enjoyed its homecoming.

Playing its first hockey game at the Ralph Engelstad Arena in 329 days, North Dakota got goals from four different players and a strong effort by Adam Scheel in goal to post a 4-1 victory over Colorado College on Saturday night.

Cooper Moore, Shane Pinto, Jordan Kawaguchi and Gavin Hain notched goals and Scheel stopped 18 of the 19 shots he faced as UND won the opening game of a weekend NCHC series. The teams will square off again on Sunday at 6:07 p.m.

UND took the lead late in the first when Moore scored his first career goal at 14:26. Kawaguchi and Colin Adams picked up assists on the play.

North Dakota added to the lead early in the second as Pinto scored a power-play goal 35 seconds into the period to make it 2-0. It was Pinto’s sixth goal of the season. Adams and Riese Gaber picked up assists.

The Tigers got on the board shortly after that, trimming the deficit in half as Josiah Slavin beat Adam Scheel for his fifth goal of the season at 2:33.