UND remains undefeated with win over South Dakota

GRAND FORKS – Otis Weah let one slip away early.

The sophomore from Moorhead, Minn., more than made up for an early turnover, leading No. 4-ranked North Dakota to a 21-10 victory over No. 20 South Dakota on Thursday night at the Alerus Center.

Weah fumbled the ball at the goal line in the early going, but he plowed through the Coyote defense all night, rushing for 163 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries as UND won its third straight game against a ranked opponent to start the 2021 spring season.

“We ran the ball well and Otis made a couple of big plays. That was huge to get some momentum,” UND coach Bubba Schweigert said.

South Dakota took an early 3-0 lead on a Mason Lorber 20-yard first-quarter field goal.

UND took the lead early in the second quarter when Quincy Vaughn connected with fellow freshman Adam Zavalney on a 21-yard rollout pass.

Leading 7-3 at the half, North Dakota once again owned the second half.

Weah ran for a pair of third-quarter touchdowns, giving UND a 21-3 lead. In three games, all against teams ranked in the FCS poll, UND has outscored its opponents 63-17 in the second half.