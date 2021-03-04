UND remains undefeated with win over South Dakota

GRAND FORKS – Otis Weah let one slip away early.
The sophomore from Moorhead, Minn., more than made up for an early turnover, leading No. 4-ranked North Dakota to a 21-10 victory over No. 20 South Dakota on Thursday night at the Alerus Center.
Weah fumbled the ball at the goal line in the early going, but he plowed through the Coyote defense all night, rushing for 163 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries as UND won its third straight game against a ranked opponent to start the 2021 spring season.
“We ran the ball well and Otis made a couple of big plays. That was huge to get some momentum,” UND coach Bubba Schweigert said.
South Dakota took an early 3-0 lead on a Mason Lorber 20-yard first-quarter field goal.
UND took the lead early in the second quarter when Quincy Vaughn connected with fellow freshman Adam Zavalney on a 21-yard rollout pass.
Leading 7-3 at the half, North Dakota once again owned the second half.
Weah ran for a pair of third-quarter touchdowns, giving UND a 21-3 lead. In three games, all against teams ranked in the FCS poll, UND has outscored its opponents 63-17 in the second half.
Led by Weah and Luke Skokna – who picked up 54 yards on 15 carries – UND piled up 249 yards on the ground to 129 for USD. North Dakota racked up 25 first downs, 13 of them on the ground, and converted 11 of 16 third-down opportunities while piling up 35:08 in time of possession.
“It was huge to keep the sticks moving,” Schweigert said. “I thought our guys up front really controlled the tempo in the second half.”
Tommy Schuster completed 23 of 35 passes for 219 yards for UND. Garett Maag had three catches for a team-high 75 yards while Bo Belquist had a team-high five receptions for 32 yards.
North Dakota is off to a 3-0 start for the first time since 2008 and has won 10 consecutive games at the Alerus Center.
Carson Camp threw for 193 yards and Kai Henry rushed for 84 to lead the Coyotes (1-1).
South Dakota (1-1) hosts Missouri State on Saturday, March 13. UND hits the road for the first time this season on Saturday, March 13, visiting Western Illinois in Macomb, Ill.