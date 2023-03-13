North Dakota will remain in must-win mode in St. Paul, Minnesota on Friday night.

After winning consecutive road games Saturday and Sunday nights in Omaha, Nebraska, the Fighting Hawks have to win two more games to get to the NCAA tournament.

UND will face seventh-ranked St. Cloud State on Friday at Xcel Energy Center, home of the Minnesota Wild. The Frozen Faceoff will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network.

The Fighting Hawks moved back into both Division I hockey polls, but it will not be enough to earn an at-large bid into the NCAA tournament, due to their standing in the Pairwise Rankings (18th). UND is ranked 16th in the USA Today/USA Hockey Magazine poll and 17th in the USCHO.com poll.

North Dakota (18-14-6) had been out of both polls since mid-November.

After losing to Omaha 2-1 on Friday, UND was on the verge of having its season end in the quarterfinals of the NCHC tournament. However, the Fighting Hawks answered with a 3-1 win on Saturday and 5-2 victory Sunday night, scoring the last four goals of the game.

With the win on Sunday, North Dakota advanced to the Frozen Faceoff for the ninth time in the 10-year history of the tournament. They last won in 2021.

The Fighting Hawks appear to have hit their stride down the stretch. UND is 6-1-2 in its last nine games. Five of the wins have come against ranked teams.

UND has scored 125 goals and allowed 107. Riese Gaber's 20 goals lead the way. Jackson Blake has 16 and Gavin Hain 11.

St. Cloud State (22-12-3) advanced to the Frozen Faceoff for the first time since 2019. The Huskies have outscored their opponents 122-89 this season. Grant Cruikshank has a team-high 21 goals, two more than Jami Krannila.

The other semifinal game on Friday features third-ranked Denver (30-8) and surprise entrant Colorado College at 4 p.m. The Tigers entered the NCHC quarterfinals with a record of 10-21-3, but went on the road and swept seventh-ranked Western Michigan (23-14-1).