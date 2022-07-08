UND recruit James picked 40th in NHL draft

Dylan James helped the Chicago Steel win a Clark Cup championship in his first season in the USHL.

This fall, he’ll take the ice at Ralph Engelstad Arena as a freshman for the University of North Dakota.

On Friday, he heard his name called in the second round of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft. The Detroit Red Wings picked the Calgary, Alberta, native with the No. 40 overall selection.

Two other incoming North Dakota freshmen were also selected on Friday, going with consecutive picks in the seventh round. Defenseman Abram Wiebe was taken by the Vegas Golden Knights at No. 209 overall and Ben Strinden was taken by the Nashville Predators at No. 210.

James registered nearly a point per game in winning USHL Rookie of the Year honors. The forward registered 61 points (28 goals, 33 assists) in 62 games. In doing so, he was the first rookie to surpass the 60-point mark in six years. He was the first North Dakota commit to win the rookie of the year award since Brandon Bochenski in 2001. Tyler Palmiscno (1999) and Karl Goehring (1997) also won the award before heading to Grand Forks.

Strinden, a Fargo native, will join James at North Dakota this season after a big year with the Muskegon Lumberjacks of the USHL.

He scored 56 points in 61 games before following that up with seven points in nine postseason contests. An assistant captain for the Lumberjacks, he was selected to play in the All-American Game, a prospect event for draft-eligible players.

Wiebe is a defensemen who will not come to campus in 2022 but has committed to UND. He finished with 31 points in 54 regular-season games in his rookie season with the Chilliwack Chiefs of the British Columbia Hockey League. The Mission, B.C., native also had nine assists in 11 playoff games, earning second-team all-BCHL honors.

North Dakota has had at least one player selected in the NHL Entry Draft every year since 1999.

In addition to James and Strinden, one other incoming freshman was drafted.

Forward Jackson Blake was taken No. 109 overall in the fourth round last year by the Carolina Hurricanes.

The Eden Prairie, Minn., native is the son of two-time Hobey Baker finalist Jason Blake, who played 13 seasons in the NHL after his college career with the Sioux.

He scored 77 points (27 goals, 50 assists) in 61 games last season, teaming with James to help Chicago win the Clark Cup.