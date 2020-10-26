UND ranked No. 1 in preseason hockey poll

When the college hockey season starts, UND will be the clear-cut favorite.
In the first U.S. College Hockey Online Preseason Poll of the delayed 2020-2021 season, the University of North Dakota received 28 of the 40 first-place votes in the poll, which was released on Monday. No other team received more than four first-place votes.
North Dakota ended the 2019-20 season atop the NCAA's PairWise Rankings and was ranked second in both national polls -- USCHO and USA Today/USA Hockey Magazine.
When the season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Fighting Hawks had a record of 26-5-4, outscoring its opponents 138-65. Much of that team returns.
Leading the way is Hobey Baker Award finalist Jordan Kawaguchi. The Fighting Hawks' senior captain received overtures from NHL teams but opted to return to Grand Forks. Last season, the Abbotsford, British Columbia, native totaled 45 points, including 15 goals.
Shane Pinto, who tied for the team-lead in goals with 16, also is back. Pinto was the National Collegiate Hockey Conference's (NCHC) Rookie of the Year.
Other returners include top scoring defenseman Matt Kiersted (29 points) and fellow blue-liner Jacob Bernard-Dockter, a 2018 first-round pick of the NHL's Ottawa Senators.
Both goalies return in all-NCHC performer Adam Scheel (19 wins, 2.07 goals-against average), plus Peter Thome, who went 7-1-2.
Half of the 26 players on the UND roster have been drafted, including newcomers Jake Sanderson, Tyler Kleven of Fargo and Mitchell Miller. Sanderson was picked fifth overall by the Senators in the 2020 draft. Kleven went 44th, also to Ottawa.
The NCHC season is scheduled to begin Dec. 1 in Omaha in a pod setup for a three-week season. Each team will play 10 games.
The league divided the schools in two geographic divisions. North Dakota is in the West, along with Colorado College, Denver and Nebraska-Omaha. The East consists of Miami (Ohio), Minnesota-Duluth, St. Cloud State and Western Michigan. Teams will play division foes six times apiece and each cross-division rival twice for a 26-game season slate.
The second half of the season, running from January through March, will consist of home and road games against divisional foes.
The complete schedule has not yet been released.
Boston College was ranked second in the poll and received four first-place votes. Cornell, which was ranked No. 1 when last season was canceled, also received four first-place votes.
Other teams to get first-place votes include No. 3 Minnesota-Duluth (3) and Minnesota State-Mankato (1).
Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com
