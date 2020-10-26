UND ranked No. 1 in preseason hockey poll

Half of the 26 players on the UND roster have been drafted, including newcomers Jake Sanderson, Tyler Kleven of Fargo and Mitchell Miller. Sanderson was picked fifth overall by the Senators in the 2020 draft. Kleven went 44th, also to Ottawa.

The NCHC season is scheduled to begin Dec. 1 in Omaha in a pod setup for a three-week season. Each team will play 10 games.

The league divided the schools in two geographic divisions. North Dakota is in the West, along with Colorado College, Denver and Nebraska-Omaha. The East consists of Miami (Ohio), Minnesota-Duluth, St. Cloud State and Western Michigan. Teams will play division foes six times apiece and each cross-division rival twice for a 26-game season slate.

The second half of the season, running from January through March, will consist of home and road games against divisional foes.

The complete schedule has not yet been released.

Boston College was ranked second in the poll and received four first-place votes. Cornell, which was ranked No. 1 when last season was canceled, also received four first-place votes.

Other teams to get first-place votes include No. 3 Minnesota-Duluth (3) and Minnesota State-Mankato (1).

