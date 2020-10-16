UND, NCHC to open season in Omaha

To limit travel, the games against the other division will all be played in Omaha as part of their 10-game pod schedule.

The second half of the season, running from January through March, will consist of home and road games against divisional foes.

“Throughout the past eight months we have learned to adjust and think creatively about how we live our personal and professional lives,” NCHC commissioner Josh Fenton said. “I’m proud of our membership for their entrepreneurial spirit to build a concept grounded in health and safety that we believe gives a group of deserving student-athletes the best opportunity to conduct a successful season.”

Play in the pod will begin on Dec. 1 with games held throughout each week. In addition to the eight games against the other division teams, each team will also play two games against one divisional opponent in Omaha. The complete schedule will be released in the coming weeks. There are currently no plans to change the conference tournament. A decision on possible non-conference games will be made at a later date.

The University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha will handle medical support and COVID-19 testing for student-athletes, staff and officials.