UND moves back into first place in NCHC

Shane Pinto delivered again.

In the process, the University of North Dakota moved back into first place in the National Collegiate Hockey Conference standings.

Pinto scored two goals, giving him five consecutive multi-point games, to help No. 2-ranked UND defeat Denver 3-0 on Friday night in the opening game of a weekend NCHC series at Ralph Engelstad Arena.

Pinto, a sophomore from Franklin Square, N.Y., now has 13 goals this season.

Adam Scheel posted a shutout but was hurt late in the game when the Pioneers’ Kohen Olischefski collided with him and had to be helped off the ice. Olischefski was called for a five-minute major and a game misconduct.

Scheel stopped 24 shots, including 13 in the second period.

Jasper Weatherby got North Dakota (14-4-1) on the board at 18:07 of the first period, scoring his sixth goal of the season on a laser that eluded Denver goalie Magnus Chrona low to the stick side.

UND took a two-goal advantage at 12:03 of the second as Pinto notched his 12th goal of the season, assisted by Matt Kiersted and Colin Adams.

Pinto added an empty-net goal to ice the win at 18:55.

Chrona finished with 26 saves for Denver (7-11-1).

The two teams meet again on Saturday night at 6:07 p.m.

North Dakota 3, Denver 0

Denver;0;0;0;--;0

North Dakota;1;1;1;--;3

First period: 1. UND, Jasper Weatherby (unassisted), 18:07.

Second period: 2. UND, Shane Pinto (Matt Kiersted, Colin Adams), 12:03.

Third period: 3. UND, Pinto (Jacob Bernard-Docker), 18:55, (en).

Goalie saves: Denver – Magnus Chrona 15-6-5 - 26; UND – Adam Scheel 6-13-5 – 24.

Records: Denver 7-11-1, UND 14-4-1.

