UND looks to bounce back after disappointing loss to Arizona State

After Saturday night's disappointing loss to Arizona State in Las Vegas, the return trip to Grand Forks was understandably subdued.

"When we got on the plane, it was quiet," UND head coach Dean Berry said.

The Fighting Hawks jumped out to an early 2-0 lead in the first period, but did not score again. The Sun Devils scored three unanswered goals to pull off a pretty big upset in many people's eyes.

During his Wednesday press conference, Berry did not hide his disappointment.

"When you're playing a one-game weekend, you gotta make sure you throw everything on the table," he said. "You gotta start right away and usually that's the M.O. of our team. For whatever reason we didn't have it early and we're going to make sure that we have it this weekend."

With NCHC play starting Friday night in Omaha against the unranked Mavericks (4-3), the screws have been tightened in practice this week.

"Monday was a hard, heavy day," Berry said. "The guys were open-minded and have worked extremely hard the last three days. They know there's a standard here at North Dakota that we have to be consistently at."

The loss to the unranked Sun Devils dropped UND to 3-3-1 in non-conference play and they also tumbled four spots in the poll to No. 10.

"We've played some good teams in the non-conference schedule but college hockey, it's a 60-minute game," Berry said. "Whether you're up in the game or down in the game, you have to play through it. Building our mental toughness and grit is a big thing."

UND's last three games have all been decided by one goal, leaving them plus-4 overall (26-22).

Five players have scored three goals or more. Gavin Hain and Riese Gaber have five each. Jackson Blake has four. Jake Schmaltz and Mark Senden have three each. Chris Jandric leads in points with 11, 10 of those on assists.

Drew DeRidder appears to have taken over as the No. 1 goalie, starting each of the last three games. The Michigan State transfer has a goals-against average of 3.0 and a save percentage of 90.3.

Nebraska-Omaha has not played a ranked team this season. The Mavericks are averaging 3.4 goals per game and allowing 2.5.

Senior forward Jack Randl is tied for the most goals in the nation with 10.

"Both teams play relatively the same way," Berry said. "We need to start the NCHC conference schedule off on the right foot and do everything in our power to play the game the way we do and make sure we bring it early."