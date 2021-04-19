UND looking forward to FCS playoffs and finally playing a game

North Dakota heads into the FCS playoffs on Saturday well-rested.
Question is, will the rest lead to rust.
When the the Fighting Hawks (4-1) host Missouri State (5-4) on Saturday at 3 p.m. in Grand Forks, it will have been 35 days since they last played.
"We're pretty excited. It's been a month-and-a-half since we played NDSU," UND offensive lineman Ryan Tobin said. "We're just ready to get out there and play a game."
UND head coach Bubba Schweigert isn't overly concerned with the long layoff, which resulted from four COVID-19-related cancellations.
"We're in good shape physically. At practice, we've tried to change things up when we've been unable to compete against other people," Schweigert said. "I have a lot of faith that we'll come out and be ready to play on Saturday.
UND won its first four games of the season, including a 28-17 victory over FCS No. 1 seed South Dakota State (5-1) on Feb. 27. The last time they played was their only loss of the season, 34-13 to North Dakota State at the Fargodome on March 20. Both UND and NDSU ended up earning at-large bids into the 16-team field.
"You get concerned when a committee is making the decision," Schweigert said. "This year, is was a lot harder decision with less information than ever."
Missouri State, coached by former Atlanta Falcons, Arkansas and Louisville head coach Bobby Petrino, brings a four game winning streak to the Alerus Center.
"Very impressed with them and how they're playing," Schweigert said. "We're looking forward to playing them Saturday afternoon."
HONOR ROLL
Schweigert, quarterback Tommy Schuster and running back Otis Weah each were named to finalist lists for top FCS awards on Monday.
Schweigert, and Petrino, are two of the 16 finalists for the Eddie Robinson Award as the top head coach in the FCS.
Schweigert, from Zeeland, N.D., led the Fighting Hawks to as high as No. 2 in the top 25 poll and a share of the Missouri Valley Football Conference regular season championship.
The winner will be announced May 4.
Schuster, UND's quarterback, is one of 15 finalists for the Jerry Rice Award as the top freshman in the FCS.
The Macomb, Mich., native, threw for 992 yards and eight touchdowns, while completing 66% of his passes.
The award winner will be announced on May 3.
Weah, a sophomore running back from Moorhead, Minn., is one of 16 finalists for the Watler Payton Award as the top offensive player in the country, which will be announced May 15.
Weah totaled 570 rushing yards and seven touchdowns in five games. Weah scored at least once in every game. Weah's 7.5 yards per carry ranks fifth in the nation.
O-LINEMAN LEAVES
Kyle Hergel, a redshirt sophomore from Toronto, entered his name in the transfer portal and will not play on Saturday.
Schweigert, asked multiple times during his Zoom media conference on Monday about Hergel's decision, would only say he was looking forward to Easton Kilty making the start on Saturday in Hergel's place.
"The guys on the roster at this time, we're very happy for them that they get this opportunity," he said.
