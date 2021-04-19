UND looking forward to FCS playoffs and finally playing a game

North Dakota heads into the FCS playoffs on Saturday well-rested.

Question is, will the rest lead to rust.

When the the Fighting Hawks (4-1) host Missouri State (5-4) on Saturday at 3 p.m. in Grand Forks, it will have been 35 days since they last played.

"We're pretty excited. It's been a month-and-a-half since we played NDSU," UND offensive lineman Ryan Tobin said. "We're just ready to get out there and play a game."

UND head coach Bubba Schweigert isn't overly concerned with the long layoff, which resulted from four COVID-19-related cancellations.

"We're in good shape physically. At practice, we've tried to change things up when we've been unable to compete against other people," Schweigert said. "I have a lot of faith that we'll come out and be ready to play on Saturday.

UND won its first four games of the season, including a 28-17 victory over FCS No. 1 seed South Dakota State (5-1) on Feb. 27. The last time they played was their only loss of the season, 34-13 to North Dakota State at the Fargodome on March 20. Both UND and NDSU ended up earning at-large bids into the 16-team field.