UND hockey team adds seven new players

Seven newcomers have joined the University of North Dakota hockey program.

With the addition of four incoming freshmen and three transfers, the North Dakota roster is set for the 2022-23 season.

Four forwards, two defensemen and a goaltender make up the list of new faces on the ice for UND.

Jackson Blake, Dylan James, Owen McLaughlin and Ben Strinden will make their collegiate debuts in Grand Forks.

Drew DeRidder, Ty Farmer and Ryan Sidorski are joining North Dakota via the transfer portal.

Blake, a forward, comes with some eye-popping numbers. Playing with the Chicago Steel of the USHL last season, he notched 27 goals and 50 assists in 61 games. His 77 points is the highest total by an incoming UND player in more than 20 years. An Eden Prairie, Minn., native, he scored the game-winning goal to help Chicago win the Clark Cup in 2021.

A fourth-round draft pick of the Carolina Hurricanes in 2021, Blake is the son of former Sioux standout Jason Blake, who had a 13-year career in the NHL.

James, a forward from Calgary, Alberta, helped Sioux City win a Clark Cup last season in the USHL. A second-round pick in the 2022 NHL draft by the Detroit Red Wings, James finished with 61 points (28 goals, 33 assists) in 62 games with the Musketeers. He was the first rookie to score 60 or more points in the USHL in six years and was named the league’s Rookie of the Year. He played three season in the Alberta Junior Hockey League.

McLaughlin, a forward from Spring City, Pa., was a teammate of James at Sioux City, often playing on a line together. A seventh-round pick of the Philadelphia Flyers in 2021, he scored 28 goals and added 44 assists. His 72 points make him just the third incoming North Dakota player in the past 20 years to score more than 70 points in the USHL, joining Blake and Mike Cichy (2009-11).

Strinden, a Fargo native, played the last two seasons with Muskegon in the USHL. He’s coming off a big season with 25 goals and 31 assists for 56 points in 61 games. He added three goals and four assists in nine playoff games and wore the ‘A’ for the Lumberjacks. He played two seasons with Northstar Christian Academy in Alexandria, Minn., after skating for Fargo South-Shanley in 2017-18.

A seventh-round draft pick of the Nashville Predators in 2022, he’s believed to be the eighth Fargo native to skate for UND.

DeRidder becomes the second straight goaltender to join North Dakota via the transfer portal. Appearing in 70 games the past four seasons at Michigan State, the Fenton, Mich., product was a starter for three years for the Spartans. He ranks sixth all-time at Michigan State in save percentage (.916) and has a 2.95 collegiate goals-against average. He led the Big Ten in total saves and saves per game as a junior. DeRidder played for the U.S. National Team Development Program before going to MSU and helped the U.S. to a silver medal at the IIHF U18 World Championship.

Farmer, a defenseman from O’Fallon, Mo., played four seasons at Massachusetts, appearing in 135 of 141 possible games for the Minutemen. He has 11 career goals, including a career-high five his freshman season. He also dished out 33 assists. Last season he led the team with a plus-14 rating, tied for fifth among Hockey East defensemen. He played four years in the USHL, helping the Fargo Force win a Clark Cup along with North Dakota captain Mark Senden. He’s the third Missouri native to play for UND, joining Aaron Vickar (1995-97) and Michael Parks (2011-15).

Sidorski played four seasons at Union. The Williamsville, N.Y., native has one career goal and four assists, including a career-best three last year. He finished fourth on the team with nearly 18 minutes of ice time per game. He ranked among the team leaders in blocked shots each season, including third on the team with 40 last year. He played for the Buffalo Jr. Sabres of the Ontario Junior Hockey League, a team that current UND player Matteo Costantini played for.

North Dakota opens the season on Saturday, Oct. 1 with an exhibition game against Manitoba at Ralph Engelstad Arena.

The regular season opens with a weekend series Oct. 7-8 against Holy Cross at the Ralph. NCHC play begins on Nov. 4-5 at Nebraska-Omaha. The NCHC home opener is set for Nov. 11-12 against Denver.