UND hockey schedule features 10 games in first 20 days of December

December will be a busy month for the University of North Dakota hockey team.
The Fighting Hawks will play 10 games from Dec. 1-Dec. 20 in Omaha, Neb., as part of a 26-game National Collegiate Hockey Conference schedule, which was released on Monday.
Forty conference games will be played in the Omaha pod from Dec. 1-20. The remaining games, from Dec. 31-March 5, will be played at home sites.
UND's season opener is Dec. 2 against Miami. Game times have not been set.
North Dakota's first non-pod games also will be played in Omaha, Dec. 31 and Jan. 1 against the Mavericks. UND's first games in Grand Forks are scheduled for Jan. 8-9 against Omaha.
UND has a pair three-game weekend series. The Fighting Hawks will host Colorado College Jan. 22-25, then face the Tigers at Broadmoor World Arena for three in a row Feb. 12-14. The three-game series are an attempt to minimize travel.
UND's final regular season game is scheduled for March 5 in Grand Forks against Omaha. No changes are planned for the NCHC tournament. First-round games will be played at the higher seeded team's rink. The Frozen Faceoff will be played in St. Paul March 19-20.
Scheels Arena in Fargo will host a regional tournament March 26-27. The Frozen Four is April 8 and 10 in Pittsburgh, Penn.
UND is ranked No. 1 both preseason polls. The Fighting Hawks return virtually their entire team from last season, which was 26-5-4 when the season was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Among UND's returners are 2019-20 Hobey Baker Award finalist Jordan Kawaguchi, who ranked second in the nation points last season with 45.
Shane Pinto, who tied for the team-lead in goals with 16, also is back for the Fighting Hawks. Pinto was the NCHC Rookie of the Year.
Other returners include top scoring defenseman Matt Kiersted (29 points) and fellow blue-liner Jacob Bernard-Dockter, a 2018 first-round pick of the NHL's Ottawa Senators.
Both goalies are back in all-NCHC performer Adam Scheel (19 wins, 2.07 goals-against average), plus Peter Thome, who went 7-1-2.
UND's roster includes 12 NHL draft picks, including newcomers Jake Sanderson and Tyler Kleven. Sanderson was picked fifth overall by the Senators in the draft on Oct. 6. Kleven, a Fargo native, went 44th overall, also to Ottawa.
