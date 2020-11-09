UND hockey schedule features 10 games in first 20 days of December

December will be a busy month for the University of North Dakota hockey team.

The Fighting Hawks will play 10 games from Dec. 1-Dec. 20 in Omaha, Neb., as part of a 26-game National Collegiate Hockey Conference schedule, which was released on Monday.

Forty conference games will be played in the Omaha pod from Dec. 1-20. The remaining games, from Dec. 31-March 5, will be played at home sites.

UND's season opener is Dec. 2 against Miami. Game times have not been set.

North Dakota's first non-pod games also will be played in Omaha, Dec. 31 and Jan. 1 against the Mavericks. UND's first games in Grand Forks are scheduled for Jan. 8-9 against Omaha.

UND has a pair three-game weekend series. The Fighting Hawks will host Colorado College Jan. 22-25, then face the Tigers at Broadmoor World Arena for three in a row Feb. 12-14. The three-game series are an attempt to minimize travel.

UND's final regular season game is scheduled for March 5 in Grand Forks against Omaha. No changes are planned for the NCHC tournament. First-round games will be played at the higher seeded team's rink. The Frozen Faceoff will be played in St. Paul March 19-20.