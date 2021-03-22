UND has a couple of hoops to jump through before NCAA hockey tournament

Having not played in the NCAA hockey tournament since the 2016-17 season, North Dakota is not taking anything for granted.
The No. 1 overall seed for the regional tournament, which starts Friday at Scheels Arena in Fargo, UND is enjoying every step of the process.
"First, we're excited about winning the championship of the NCHC postseason playoffs here in Grand Forks, now we're turning the page to the NCAA regionals," UND head coach Brad Berry said on Monday during a Zoom media conference. "Our guys are truly excited about getting on to the next step of the playoffs."
The Fighting Hawks (21-5-1) face Atlantic Hockey Association champion American International (15-3) on Friday at 8:30 p.m.
Before that, a few hurdles need to be cleared.
UND players and coaches are required to past coronavirus tests Tuesday and Wednesday, before practicing in Fargo on Thursday.
It's a routine all college programs have become familiar with as they try to navigate through a pandemic.
"We're all kind of holding our breath ... not knowing what the future looks like," Berry said. "We're another day closer to Friday and the certainty of playing in the NCAA regional and our guys are truly excited about it."
UND would've played in last season's NCAA tournament, which was canceled. At the time, the Fighting Hawks were ranked No. 2.
"We're playing for our team this year, but we're also playing for the seniors that didn't get a chance to play in the tournament last year," Berry said.
North Dakota has outscored its opponents 107-53 this season, led by Hobey Baker Award finalist Shane Pinto's 15 goals. Jordan Kawaguchi has a team-leading 33 points (9 goals, 24 assists). Collin Adams also has cracked 30 points, including 11 goals.
Berry said UND will take the same approach it has in churning out 21 wins in 27 games during the shortened season.
"It's just another game," he said. "You go through the NCHC regular season gauntlet, it's like a playoff-type mentality every game Friday and Saturday night. Then you go to the NCHC pod in Grand Forks three games in five nights where it's do or die, that's the NCAA regionals right there.
"To me, it doesn't matter. It's game on."
The winner will face either Michigan (15-10-1) or Minnesota-Duluth (14-10-2) Saturday at 6:30 p.m.
"Stay focused, concentrate on the things we have to do within that game," Berry said of Friday's 8:30 p.m. start. "We're grateful and blessed to be in that game, earning a chance to try and keep moving here."
