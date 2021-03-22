UND has a couple of hoops to jump through before NCAA hockey tournament

Having not played in the NCAA hockey tournament since the 2016-17 season, North Dakota is not taking anything for granted.

The No. 1 overall seed for the regional tournament, which starts Friday at Scheels Arena in Fargo, UND is enjoying every step of the process.

"First, we're excited about winning the championship of the NCHC postseason playoffs here in Grand Forks, now we're turning the page to the NCAA regionals," UND head coach Brad Berry said on Monday during a Zoom media conference. "Our guys are truly excited about getting on to the next step of the playoffs."

The Fighting Hawks (21-5-1) face Atlantic Hockey Association champion American International (15-3) on Friday at 8:30 p.m.

Before that, a few hurdles need to be cleared.

UND players and coaches are required to past coronavirus tests Tuesday and Wednesday, before practicing in Fargo on Thursday.

It's a routine all college programs have become familiar with as they try to navigate through a pandemic.

"We're all kind of holding our breath ... not knowing what the future looks like," Berry said. "We're another day closer to Friday and the certainty of playing in the NCAA regional and our guys are truly excited about it."