You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UND halts on-campus workouts due to spike in virus cases

UND halts on-campus workouts due to spike in virus cases

{{featured_button_text}}
und

The University of North Dakota has halted on-campus workouts due to a spike in coronavirus cases, athletic director Bill Chaves announced on Monday.

In testing that took place last Thursday, 29 athletes tested positive for COVID-19. Chaves said more than 200 athletes were tested.

"Given this situation, we have paused workouts this week so that we can reset on a number of items moving forward," Chaves said in a news release.

UND athletes have been allowed to work out on campus the past six weeks. During that time span athletes were tested weekly. Chaves said this is the second time cases increased.

"We have now had two instances where positive cases have spiked and have been the majority of our total cases," he said. "The first being after the July 4th weekend and the second coming with Thursday's results which we learned of over the weekend and coincided with the fall seasons being postponed."

Chaves said the athletes who tested positive were immediately isolated.

"We continue to work with UND Health and the State of North Dakota's Department of Public health on quarantining any close contacts."

On Aug. 7, the Missouri Valley Football Conference postponed the 2020 fall season to the spring. UND announced at that time it was turning its focus to the spring.

On Aug. 10, the Summit League, home to the majority of UND's and North Dakota State's other athletic programs, announced it was posting the fall season to the spring.

The Fighting Hawks hockey team's first game is scheduled for Oct. 9 at Bemidji State. The two teams play in Grand Forks the following day. The NCAA has not announced plans related to the pandemic for the winter season.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

College

Paul Zeise: College football in the spring is a fantasy that won't come true

The Big Ten, I'm sure, has some of the smartest and most accomplished people in the country to consult with. I'm sure they got a lot of advice from the best and brightest of the medical, science, academic, legal and athletic communities. I'm sure the people that run the conference came to the conclusion that canceling football (and all sports) for the fall is the right thing to do. I'm sure ...

Mike Jensen: College football in chaos … welcome to America
College

Mike Jensen: College football in chaos … welcome to America

  • Updated

Congratulations, college football, you now fully represent America. If not complete chaos, a pretty fair approximation of it. Mixed messages or no messages from leadership. A confused workforce. Haves gaining access to COVID-19 testing while have-nots can't foot that bill. To be clear, there are no right answers, no clear path. Right now, Solomon might throw up his hands. We're too late in the ...

College

Michael Cunningham: College football needs to play in a 'bubble' but won't

  • Updated

ATLANTA - The Big Ten and Pac-12 canceled football and all fall sports Tuesday and will try again in the spring. The SEC and ACC are, for now, still planning to play starting next month. The actuaries, attorneys and medical professionals are steering the ship now. Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren said there's too much uncertainty with medical risks for players during the pandemic. SEC ...

College

Colleges struggle to decide who gets to attend football games

Colleges are scrambling to figure out how many fans can experience the thrills and pageantry of NCAA football in person this season. Texas A&M University Athletic Director Ross Bjork said he expects the school to allow about half of its 110,000-seat stadium, Kyle Field, to be filled for games. Florida State University announced that Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee would be limited to ...

College

Bob Wojnowski: Big Ten football shouldn't pull the plug, just yet

It may seem inevitable, that the pandemic will outflank football and the college season will be lost. It would be the safe, easy call for the Big Ten, to shut it down as the Mid-American Conference did, as some health experts are recommending, and revisit it in the spring. The tough call is to wait a bit longer, to keep testing and learning. I'd make the tough call, for now, and push ahead. I ...

Teddy Greenstein: With Big Ten officials on the verge of shutting down college football, the sport needs a miracle. And fast.
College

Teddy Greenstein: With Big Ten officials on the verge of shutting down college football, the sport needs a miracle. And fast.

C'mon, college football, do you have one more miracle in you? One more Boise State Statue of Liberty, one more botched punt at the Big House, one more Chris Davis "Kick Six"? We'll even let you have you a fifth down. College football makes the impossible possible week after week. But now it's up against a relentless, unsentimental opponent. COVID-19 has infected nearly 5 million Americans and ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News