UND halts on-campus workouts due to spike in virus cases

The University of North Dakota has halted on-campus workouts due to a spike in coronavirus cases, athletic director Bill Chaves announced on Monday.

In testing that took place last Thursday, 29 athletes tested positive for COVID-19. Chaves said more than 200 athletes were tested.

"Given this situation, we have paused workouts this week so that we can reset on a number of items moving forward," Chaves said in a news release.

UND athletes have been allowed to work out on campus the past six weeks. During that time span athletes were tested weekly. Chaves said this is the second time cases increased.

"We have now had two instances where positive cases have spiked and have been the majority of our total cases," he said. "The first being after the July 4th weekend and the second coming with Thursday's results which we learned of over the weekend and coincided with the fall seasons being postponed."

Chaves said the athletes who tested positive were immediately isolated.

"We continue to work with UND Health and the State of North Dakota's Department of Public health on quarantining any close contacts."