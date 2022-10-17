UND gets its chance against newly minted No. 1 SDSU

South Dakota State makes its second straight trip to North Dakota this weekend. This time as the No. 1 team in the country.

Following their win at the Fargodome over previous No. 1 NDSU on Saturday, the Jackrabbits climbed to No. 1 in the latest FCS top poll ahead of their trip Grand Forks to face No. 20 North Dakota on Saturday.

The Fighting Hawks (4-2) did not play last week, giving coach Bubba Schweigert's team an extra week of prep time.

"I think it can be an advantage," Schweigert said during his press conference on Monday. "We worked on basic fundamentals instead of always being in game week. (We) used the week to prepare for South Dakota State."

The Jackrabbits (6-1) are ranked No. 1 for the first time ever. Down 21-7 in the second quarter to the Bison last Saturday, SDSU scored the last 16 points of the game.

"This is a really good football team," Schweigert said of SDSU. "They're a big, physical football team. You saw that when the played Iowa from the Big Ten early in the season and against another physical football team (Saturday).

The Jackrabbits account for 352 yards per game, more than 100 than what they allow.

"They just have a lot of good players," Schweigert said.

SDSU's defensive line has drawn plenty of praise, led by Reece Winkelman (3.5 sacks).

"Their guys up front create a lot of havoc," Schweigert said. "They're hard to run on (and) on longer yardage situations they can collapse the pocket."

UND should provide a test for the Missouri Valley's No. 1 defense.

The Fighting Hawks rank third in the conference in scoring at 28.83 points per game. Quarterback Tommy Schuster ranks third in total offense at 238 yards per game. Wide receiver Bo Belquist leads the league in catches at almost six per game. Running back Tyler Hoosman is averaging more than six yards per carry and ranks fifth in the MVFC in rushing yards per game (78.83) to go with seven touchdowns.

"We have to execute at a high level because they're very sound on defense," Schweigert.

North Dakota not only has the benefit of coming off a bye week, but a full house of 13,000-plus is expected at the Alerus Center. It will be the first time UND has hosted the No. 1 team since going Division I.

"We're really excited about the opportunity in front of us this week. We've worked hard to make it a big game for us also," Schweigert said. "I hope our fan base will pack the Alerus Center on Saturday because it's exciting to have the number one team in the country come to town."