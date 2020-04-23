UND finalizes hockey schedule

If there's a college hockey season in 2020-21, UND has an action-packed schedule planned, especially early.
In the first month of the season, the Fighting Hawks face four of the top 17 teams in the final PairWise rankings of 2020.
UND, which finished No. 1 in the rankings, opens the season with a home-and-home series against Bemidji State. The Beavers (22-10-5) were 12th in the final PairWise.
On Saturday, Oct. 17, UND heads to Nashville for the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Game against Penn State. The Nittany Lions ended last season seventh in the PairWise with a record of 20-10-4. UND's record, when the season was canceled in mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, was 26-5-4.
The weekend after facing Penn State, UND welcomes Minnesota to Grand Forks for a much-hyped series. The Gophers finished 17th in the PairWise with a mark of 16-14-7.
On Halloween weekend, UND heads to Ithaca, N.Y., for a showdown against Cornell. The Big Red was No. 1 in both final national polls and No. 3 in the PairWise after posting a record of 23-2-4.
Three other non-conference opponents dot the schedule as Niagara will come to Grand Forks Nov. 27-28 and Northern Michigan will play a rare Saturday-Sunday series on Jan. 2-3. The U.S. Under 18 Team will provide another exhibition before the semester break on Dec. 12.
NCHC play begins No. 6 against St. Cloud State in Grand Forks. UND went 18-1 at home last season en route to the conference crown.
The NCHC quarterfinal weekend begins March 12 with the Frozen Faceoff set for March 19-20 in St. Paul, Minn. North Dakota is again a host for the NCAA Regionals this season, returning to Fargo's Scheels Arena for the fourth time since 2015.
The 2021 NCAA Frozen Four is set for April 9-10 in Pittsburgh, Penn., at PPG Paints Arena, home of the NHL's Pittsburgh Penguins.
UND is expected to return the bulk of last season's junior-heavy roster, including Hobey Baker Award finalist Jordan Kawaguchi, who had 45 points in 33 games. Leading goal-scorer Shane Pinto (16 goals), top defenseman Matt Kiersted (29 points) and both goalies -- Adam Scheel and Peter Thome -- also return for coach Brad Berry.
