UND finalizes hockey schedule

If there's a college hockey season in 2020-21, UND has an action-packed schedule planned, especially early.

In the first month of the season, the Fighting Hawks face four of the top 17 teams in the final PairWise rankings of 2020.

UND, which finished No. 1 in the rankings, opens the season with a home-and-home series against Bemidji State. The Beavers (22-10-5) were 12th in the final PairWise.

On Saturday, Oct. 17, UND heads to Nashville for the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Game against Penn State. The Nittany Lions ended last season seventh in the PairWise with a record of 20-10-4. UND's record, when the season was canceled in mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, was 26-5-4.

The weekend after facing Penn State, UND welcomes Minnesota to Grand Forks for a much-hyped series. The Gophers finished 17th in the PairWise with a mark of 16-14-7.

On Halloween weekend, UND heads to Ithaca, N.Y., for a showdown against Cornell. The Big Red was No. 1 in both final national polls and No. 3 in the PairWise after posting a record of 23-2-4.