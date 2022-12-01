UND faces stiff test at No. 3 St. Cloud State

UND is in St. Cloud this weekend, looking for its first winning streak in nearly two months.

The Fighting Hawks have tumbled out of the top 20 poll entirely after a lackluster 6-6-3 start to the season. North Dakota swept Holy Cross Oct. 7-8, but has just four wins in 13 games since.

Signs could be pointing in the right direction, however. UND tied at Bemidji last Friday and beat the Beavers in Grand Forks on Saturday.

"Our 5-on-5 play is much improved here lately offensively and I think we've taken a step defensively as well," UND head coach Scott Berry said.

Improved communication on the ice has helped.

"It's easier to play the game when you’re vocal and talking to your teammates," Berry said.

They'll need to be on point against the Huskies, who are 11-3 and ranked third in the country. St. Cloud outscored Colorado College 8-1 in a sweep last weekend. Tonight's game is at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday's at 6. Both games will be broadcast on NCHC.tv.

"Every year whether it's in their barn or here at the Ralph, the games are tight, fast-paced, physical. It's a situation where a lot happens. There's not a lot of time and space out there," Berry said. "Both teams have good offensive players."

The Huskies have outscored their opponents 38-23. Grant Cruikshank's 11 goals are tied for third-most in the country. Jami Kranilla has six goals. Dylan Anhorn has 11 assists.

St. Cloud also leads the nation in short-handed goals (5).

"Specialty teams are going to be big," Berry said. "We can't let them feed off the momentum of our power play."

Riese Gaber continues to lead UND offensively in goals (10) and points (18). Chris Jandric is tied for eighth in the country with 14 assists.

Playing in front of a full house on St. Cloud's Olympic sheet of ice, Berry is prioritizing a fast start.

"They score a goal in that barn and they start feeling it and they love to keep coming," Berry said. "For us, we want to make sure we don't give up that first goal. We want to score the first goal."

UND currently sits seventh in the NCHC with seven points. Denver’s 19 points lead the way, although the Pioneers have played two more games than everyone other than last-place Miami.

The Fighting Hawks have just four games left before the holiday break – two in St. Cloud followed by two in Western Michigan Dec. 9-10. It’s a key stretch as they try to avoid getting buried.

"We have four games left but the biggest one is Friday," Berry said.