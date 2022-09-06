UND excited for early start to conference season

From 1960 to 1978, UND and Northern Iowa played every season.

Since then, the two teams have played just once (2006), and have not squared off in Grand Forks since 1976.

Bubba Schweigert, University of North Dakota head coach, goes way back in his memories of watching the Fighting Sioux and Panthers.

"I was able to watch them as a kid at Memorial Stadium with former coach Terry Allen playing quarterback for Northern Iowa," the Zeeland, N.D., native said. "So there's a lot of history there. This will be fun to start a new relationship in the Missouri Valley Football Conference. We have a lot of respect for their program."

Both UND and UNI are coming off opening-week losses to FBS teams. The Fighting Hawks were competitive in Lincoln against Nebraska. The Cornhuskers pulled away late for a 38-17 win, but UND was within 24-17 going into the fourth quarter.

"Overall, I thought we competed hard and did some good things throughout the game. I thought we were able to handle the environment," Schweigert said of playing in front of more than 86,000 fans. "We gained some confidence with a lot of first-time starters in the lineup."

Northern Iowa got blown out by Air Force, 48-17, on Saturday at the home field of the Falcons, located just north of Colorado Springs. UNI trailed 7-3 in the first quarter, but Air Force scored the next 41 points of the game.

UNI was one of only four ranked MVFC teams (No. 24) in last week's top 25 poll.

"They're a big, physical football team," Schweigert said of UNI. "Not a man under 300 (pounds) on the offensive line."

Panthers' QB Theo Day drew high praise from Schweigert.

"(Day) is a big, strong-armed quarterback. He can make all the throws," Schweigert said.

Offensively, UND ran for 5.3 yards per carry on 33 attempts against the Cornhuskers. Sophomore running back Isaiah Smith popped a 63-yarder and finished with 104 yards on 10 carries. Tyler Hoosman, a transfer from UNI, added 41 yards on 10 carries.

UND attempted 37 passes, but netted just 131 yards for quarterback Tommy Schuster. He did throw a one-yard touchdown pass to tight end Adam Zavalney, a Park River, N.D., product, in the second quarter.

"UNI is known for being very good on defense," Schweigert said. "They're a tough, physical football team."

The early start to conference play is unique, but UND is embracing it.

"It's different, but it's the same for both teams," Schweigert said. "It's exciting to have a league game early. You approach each game in the FCS trying to build your résumé. You only get 11 shots. That's your guarantee.

"I think the fan base, going back to the NCC days, will enjoy seeing UNI come back to town. We're really excited to be at home and excited to prepare for a good team."