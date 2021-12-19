UND enters holiday break in good position

The University of North Dakota hockey team heads into the holiday break in a good position.

The goal is to end the season there.

North Dakota finished the first half of the season with a sweep of Colorado College in its first visit to Ed Robson Arena. UND heads into the Christmas break on a three-game winning streak, sitting in first place in the National Collegiate Hockey Conference, with a six-point lead over second-place Western Michigan. In the Pairwise rankings, North Dakota (13-6-0, 8-2-0 NCHC) is tied for third.

“I think we’re pretty pleased as far as what we’ve accomplished so far under the circumstances with a new group,” North Dakota head coach Brad Berry said.

Being in first place in the perennially strong NCHC at the break is a positive. But Berry wants his team to focus on where it finishes the season.

“We had a good start, but it’s halfway through the season. Our ultimate goal is to be where we’re at at the end of the season. I think we have to make sure that we keep getting better and building our group and getting guys back into our lineup here to give us a chance to keep going here.”

North Dakota will be off for 20 days before a Jan. 1 exhibition game against the U.S. U-18 Team at Ralph Engelstad Arena. UND hosts Cornell on Jan. 7-8 in a non-conference series. It returns to conference play on Jan. 14-15 at the Ralph against Nebraska-Omaha.

“I really like our group and what we’ve done, but again there’s no complacency and making sure that we keep our foot on the gas,” Berry said.

“I thought it was a great first half,” said junior forward Judd Caulfield. “We’re right there where we want to be in the NCHC and in the Pairwise rankings.”

Despite heavy turnover in the offseason, North Dakota hasn’t missed a beat in the early going.

“I feel like the team has really bonded together well. We’ve got a lot of new guys coming in so there were some questions, if we were going to be able to have the success we’ve had over the past few years,” Caulfield said. “I think we’ve done a great job bonding together as a team and being there for each other when things aren’t going our way. There have been a couple of rough nights, a couple Fridays where we didn’t play our best and we really came back on Saturday. That’s what it’s all about, trusting each other and knowing what we’ve got as a team.”

The Grand Forks native and fifth-round pick of the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2019 has three goals and five assists through 19 games. He’d like to pick up the scoring pace, but the team’s success is his first priority.

“There’s going to be ups and downs throughout the season,” said Caulfield. “The main thing is to just stick with it, have trust in our game as a team. As long as we’re winning, points don’t really matter. It’s good to see that we’re getting wins. That’s the most important thing.”

Heading into the break, the NCHC has five of the top eight teams in the Pairwise rankings.

Minnesota State-Mankato and Michigan are tied for first, with NCHC teams Denver and North Dakota tied for third. NCHC teams occupy the No. 5 (Minnesota-Duluth), 7 (Western Michigan) and 8 (St. Cloud State).

Quinnipiac (14-1-3) is No. 6. The Bobcats’ lone loss this season came in a 3-1 Saturday setback as North Dakota gained a road split in Hamden, Conn., on Oct. 23.

“It’s definitely a really strong conference this year,” Caulfield said. “There are a lot of guys that transferred into the league, so that definitely plays a big role in it.

“We know in the second half, every weekend is going to be a big weekend. There’s not many weeks we’re playing teams out of the top 10 so we’re going to have to bring it every week. Even the teams that aren’t in the top 10 in this league can still snag games from us. You’ve got to be on your game every night.”

