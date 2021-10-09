UND completes weekend sweep of Niagara

Jake Schmaltz scored two goals and Zach Driscoll posted a shutout as the University of North Dakota capped off a season-opening sweep of Niagara.

UND posted a 4-0 victory over the Purple Eagles on Saturday night, outscoring Niagara 10-2 in the series at Ralph Engelstad Arena.

For the second night in a row, North Dakota’s first shot on goal found its way into the net for a quick lead.

Schmaltz took a feed from Judd Caulfield and beat Niagara goaltender Jake Sibell high to the glove side for a 1-0 lead just 1:09 into the game.

Schmaltz, who also scored in the season opener the previous night, became North Dakota’s first freshman to score goals in his first two games since Drew Stafford in 2003.

He struck again in the second period, scoring on a power play at 6:28, again beating Sibell high to the glove side to finish on a flurry in front. It was his third goal of the season, assisted by Chris Jandric and Tyler Kleven.

Jake Sanderson made it a three-goal UND lead, scoring on a backhand at 11:43 with the teams skating 4-on-4. Sanderson’s second of the season was assisted by Connor Ford and Ashton Calder.