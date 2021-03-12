UND blitzes Miami in NCHC tournament quarterfinals

GRAND FORKS – It didn’t take long for Collin Adams to get things going.
Adams scored two of North Dakota’s four first-period goals in a 6-2 victory over Miami in the opening round of the National Collegiate Hockey Conference Frozen Faceoff at Ralph Engelstad Arena on Friday night.
The senior from Brighton, Mich., set a Frozen Faceoff record with five points in the process as UND won its first playoff game in two years. North Dakota won the NCHC regular-season title last year before the postseason was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Jordan Kawaguchi added four assists and Jacob Bernard-Docker had a goal and an assist before exiting early due to injury in the third period.
With two goals and three assists, Adams notched the first five-point game for North Dakota since Mark MacMillan (three goals, two assists) in October 2014 against Colorado College.
With the win, North Dakota earned a spot in Monday night’s Frozen Faceoff semifinals. The championship is set for Tuesday.
Adams scored on a backhand off a feed from Kawaguchi just 14 seconds into the game to give North Dakota a quick 1-0 lead. It was Adams’ 10th goal of the season.
A little over five minutes later, freshman Louis Jamernik made it 2-0. Jamernik’s first collegiate goal came at 5:27, assisted by Mark Senden and Gavin Hain.
Just nine seconds later, Adams notched his second goal of the game -- and 11th of the season -- to make it 3-0, scoring at 5:36 off assists from Kawaguchi and Ethan Frisch.
Miami got on the board at 11:14 as Phil Knies beat Adam Scheel for his third goal of the season.
Just over three minutes later, UND struck again as freshman Riese Gaber scored on his own rebound at 14:24. Adams and Kawaguchi picked up assists. It was the ninth of the year for Gaber.
North Dakota has outscored its opponents 36-10 at Engelstad Arena this season.
Bernard-Docker lit the lamp on a blast from the point midway through the second period to make it a four-goal lead. The junior from Canmore, Alberta, picked up his third goal of the season to make it 5-1 at 9:50.
Miami got one back late in the second as Rourke Russell scored at 17:02.
Brendan Budy pounced on a rebound in front of the net and scored UND’s sixth of the night at 5:10 of the third. Budy’s fourth of the year came off assists from Adams and Kawaguchi.
Scheel finished with 26 saves for UND (19-5-1). Ludvig Persson finished with 40 saves for Miami (5-18-2).