UND blitzes Miami in NCHC tournament quarterfinals

Just nine seconds later, Adams notched his second goal of the game -- and 11th of the season -- to make it 3-0, scoring at 5:36 off assists from Kawaguchi and Ethan Frisch.

Miami got on the board at 11:14 as Phil Knies beat Adam Scheel for his third goal of the season.

Just over three minutes later, UND struck again as freshman Riese Gaber scored on his own rebound at 14:24. Adams and Kawaguchi picked up assists. It was the ninth of the year for Gaber.

North Dakota has outscored its opponents 36-10 at Engelstad Arena this season.

Bernard-Docker lit the lamp on a blast from the point midway through the second period to make it a four-goal lead. The junior from Canmore, Alberta, picked up his third goal of the season to make it 5-1 at 9:50.

Miami got one back late in the second as Rourke Russell scored at 17:02.

Brendan Budy pounced on a rebound in front of the net and scored UND’s sixth of the night at 5:10 of the third. Budy’s fourth of the year came off assists from Adams and Kawaguchi.

Scheel finished with 26 saves for UND (19-5-1). Ludvig Persson finished with 40 saves for Miami (5-18-2).

