UND blanks Miami in season opener

OMAHA, Neb. – A new season began the way the old one ended.

The University of North Dakota hockey team posted a 2-0 victory over Miami (Ohio) on Wednesday in their opening contest at the National Collegiate Hockey Conference pod at Baxter Arena.

The win came just days short of nine months since North Dakota skated off the ice in Omaha after a 5-0 victory over Nebraska-Omaha clinched the No. 1 seed for a postseason that never arrived, wiped out by COVID-19.

North Dakota, which was No. 1 in the Pairwise rankings last spring when the season came to a premature conclusion, opens the new season ranked No. 1 in the national polls.

Shane Pinto assisted on both UND goals, Matt Kiersted scored on the power play for the first goal of the new season and Adam Scheel posted a shutout as the 2020-21 season started with a win for UND.

North Dakota fired plenty of pucks at Miami goaltender Ben Kraws, who did everything he could to keep the RedHawks in striking distance.

UND outshot Miami 39-19 in the contest, including 18-4 in the first period and 29-9 over the first 40 minutes.

Kraws finished with 37 saves for Miami, holding North Dakota scoreless until the second period.