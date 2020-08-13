U-Mary's fall sports season canceled

"When that came out it made it very clear that the options for fall competition were going to be very difficult to execute," Lennon said. "Had that not happened we'd still be on course to play."

The NSIC has 16 teams spread across five states. Fall sport coaches now have to implement the ultimate plan B of not getting to play games for more than a calendar year.

"We're going to create a competitive environment for our players for an entire year," Bagnell said. "Our guys aren't going to shut their brains down. We've made a plan for the fall and we're going to get after it."

Newell plans to head into the lab with the extended down time.

"It's going to allow us as a staff to take some risks, experiment with some alternate types of training and see how it plays out," he said. "We never want our kids to be here just for athletics. We talk about that during the recruiting process extensively. ... Of course this is unfortunate, but I don't feel like there's going to be much disruption."

Bagnell, Cook and Newell are confident the heavy majority of their athletes will be on campus when school starts Sept. 8. However, it is a concern many schools will be confronting as the second straight collegiate season is heavily impacted by the virus.