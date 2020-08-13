You are the owner of this article.
U-Mary's fall sports season canceled
U-Mary's fall sports season canceled

111719-spt-football8.jpg

University of Mary All-American Danny Kittner, right, runs with the ball during a game last season against Minnesota-Crookston.

 TOM STROMME, TRIBUNE

Another sports season has fallen victim to COVID-19.

The Northern Sun Intercollegiate Athletic Conference, home to the University of Mary, canceled its fall sports seasons on Thursday. The decision means there will be no football, cross country, volleyball or women's soccer for the Marauders in 2020.

The conference also suspended all athletic competition through Dec. 31, meaning the winter season will be delayed.

"When you don't get to do what you love to do it does leave a void," University of Mary Athletic Director Dale Lennon said. "It could be an easy time for individuals to say, 'what's the point?' Our athletes and coaches didn't do that. They're committed to taking the next step and getting ready."

The NSIC did leave the door open for fall sports to possibly be played in the spring. Teams would be allowed to play up to 50% of a full season. Athletes would not lose a season of eligibility. However, with the constantly changing situation with the coronavirus pandemic, planning anything long term seems futile.

"We didn't think it would get to this point last March, but this is where we're at," U-Mary head football coach Craig Bagnell said. "Certainly we're disappointed. You get the 24-hour rule to mope about it then we'll move forward. You hurt for our seniors. That is the tough one."

U-Mary's women's runners are perennial contenders nationally in NCAA Division II, but coach Dennis Newell is focused on the bigger picture.

"There are a lot of difficult questions in our mind. The answers aren't always easy," he said. "It's not always going to be sunshine and rainbows ... these are the right decisions for everybody involved."

All three U-Mary coaches to speak on Thursday during a Zoom conference call with local media struck an optimistic tone while also understanding the hit taken by their players, particularly the seniors.

"Our athletes have done everything right but unfortunately not everything was in our control," said soccer coach Sarah Cook, whose team went 11-4-3 last season. "We're sad for sure but we have to turn our mindset right now. We're bringing in 12 new players this year. Having that time will be advantageous for us."

The NSIC's announcement on Thursday came 17 days after the conference announced it was delaying the season by about a month in hopes of playing fall sports, albeit without postseason tournaments. However, when testing protocols were updated by the NCAA's Resocialization of Collegiate Sport, in conjunction with the Sports Science Institute, little wiggle room remained for sports to be played. Under the plan, teams competing in close-contact sports would need to test all athletes within 72 hours prior to competition. If any athlete tested positive, the game would be canceled. Additionally, if any athlete tested positive after a game, the entire team would need to quarantine for 14 days.

"When that came out it made it very clear that the options for fall competition were going to be very difficult to execute," Lennon said. "Had that not happened we'd still be on course to play." 

The NSIC has 16 teams spread across five states. Fall sport coaches now have to implement the ultimate plan B of not getting to play games for more than a calendar year.

"We're going to create a competitive environment for our players for an entire year," Bagnell said. "Our guys aren't going to shut their brains down. We've made a plan for the fall and we're going to get after it."

Newell plans to head into the lab with the extended down time.

"It's going to allow us as a staff to take some risks, experiment with some alternate types of training and see how it plays out," he said. "We never want our kids to be here just for athletics. We talk about that during the recruiting process extensively. ... Of course this is unfortunate, but I don't feel like there's going to be much disruption."

Bagnell, Cook and Newell are confident the heavy majority of their athletes will be on campus when school starts Sept. 8. However, it is a concern many schools will be confronting as the second straight collegiate season is heavily impacted by the virus.

"For many schools in our league that is an extreme concern I've heard from athletic directors -- that some programs could see very large numbers of athletes that would not be returning to a program if there were not fall sports," Lennon said. "This is happening all over the country so it's not like these athletes have another place to go play. I'm hoping we can have an all-in-this-together mentality and keep the focus on the things we should be focusing on -- academics, experiencing university life -- the things that are still there.

"Overall I'm somewhat hopeful that we can hold steady."

Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com

