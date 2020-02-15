U-Mary swimmers post three more all-conference performances

U-Mary swimmers post three more all-conference performances

The University of Mary's Andrea Lee places second in the 1,650-yard freestyle event at the NSIC women's swimming and diving championships held Saturday at the BSC Aquatic Center.

 MIKE MCCLEARY, TRIBUNE

The University of Mary swimming team finished the NSIC championships on a high note Saturday.

The host Marauders turned in three more all-conference performances to finish off the four-day meet held at the Bismarck State College Aquatic & Wellness Center.

Andrea Lee finished her stellar performance with her third runner-up swim of the meet. The sophomore from Moorhead touched in a time of 17:19.00 in the 1,650-yard freestyle. Lee also took second in the 1,000- and 500-frees and third in the 200. 

Taylor Beagle of Augustana, who was named the NSIC's Swimmer of the Year, won the 1,650 in a time of 17:03.87.

Lee's fifth all-conference medal came in the 400 free relay. She swam the third leg where the Marauders took third in a time of 3:30.40. St. Cloud State won the race (3:26.61). Victoria Murillo led off for the Marauders, followed by Andrea Smith and Andrea Smith and speedster Breena DeLegge.

After claiming NSIC championships in the 200 (Thursday) and 500 (Friday), Murillo swam to a second-place finish in the 200 breaststroke on Saturday. Her time of 2:21.02 trailed only Chantal Kasch (2:16.43) of Sioux Falls.

Also on Saturday, DeLegge, a freshman from Cajon, Calif., sprinted to a second-place finish in the 100 free. DeLegge's 51.19 was bested by only Chelsea Gehrke of St. Cloud State.

The Marauders finished fifth in the eight-team meet with 464 points.

St. Cloud State, which repeated as NSIC champions with 893.5 points, also got a conference title from Alex Burroughs in the 100 IM (58.22). U-Mary's Alyssa Boese (59.22) was fourth.

The Huskies also won the 400 free relay (3:21.61) with the quartet of Gehrke, Christina Ware, Alexis Burroughs and Kasey Milstroh.

Individually, Anja Enervold of Minnesota State-Mankato won the 200 backstroke (2:03.45).

The NCAA Division II national swimming meet will be held March 11-14 in Geneva, Ohio.

NSIC Championships

Team results

1. St. Cloud State 893.5. 2. Minnesota State-Mankato 805.5. 3. Sioux Falls 797. 4. Augustana 621. 5. University of Mary 464. 6. MSU-Moorhead 303. 7. Northern State 157. 8. Southwest Minnesota State 106.

Individual results

1,650-yard freestyle: 1. Taylor Beagle, Augie, 17:03.87. 2. Andrea Lee, U-Mary, 17:19.00. 3. Nina Groene, SF, 17:26.25. 4. Cailey Scott, Augie, 17:36.31. 5. Kelsey Gilbert, Augie, 16:45.66. 6. Van De Mark, SF, 17:51.21. 7. Rosalind Pang, SCSU, 17:54.10. 8. Makenzie Kennedy, 17:55.73. 9. Rodriguez, SCSU, 18:04.24. 10. Emelia Selky, Mankato, 18:04.43. 11. Hannah Lambert, Augie, 18:10.11. 12. Liv Style, Mankato, 18;10. 84. 13. Kathryn Stupar, SCSU, 18:15.19. 14. Sanchez, SF, 18:15.91. 15. Kate Murphy, U-Mary, 18:21.79. 16. Chantal Kasch, SF, 18:24.66.

100 individual medley: 1. Alex Burroughs, SCSU, 58.22. 2. Katie Streiff, Mankato, 58.22. 3. Lizzy Spaans, SF, 58.62. 4. Alyssa Boese, U-Mary, 59.22. 5. Rinderknecht, Mankato, 59.51. 6. Megelkoch, SCSU, 59.81. 7. Sarah Moden, SCSU, 1:00.27. 8. Darah Coleman, Mankato, 1:00.44.

B-Final: 9. Rylie Webb, U-Mary, 59.79. 10. Merriam Hagadorn, Augie, 1:00.66. 11. Micah Hudlet, Augie, 1:00.77. 12. Ashton Hobza, SCSU, 1:00.91. 13. Hannah Eklund, Mankato, 1:01.13. 14. Nikki Beckamn, Mankato, 1:01.49. 15. Shayna Asuncion, NSU, 1:01.76. 16. Mackenzie Houston, U-Mary, 1:01.19.

100 free: 1. Chelsea Gehrke, SCSU, 50.98. 2. Breena Delegge, U-Mary, 51.19. 3. Kasey Milstroh, SCSU, 51.68. 4. Maggie Knier, Mankato, 51.95. 5. Destiny Oehlertz, Augie, 52.14. 6. Jenna Krahn, SF, 52.23. 7. Leah Eagleton, SF, 52.59. 8. Ursula Demarquet, SF, 52.97.

B-Final: 9. Kyjana Webber, SF, 52.39. 10. Breah Anderson, MSUM, 52.61. 11. Ella Johnson, SF, 52.63. 12. Giulia Marcon, SF, 52.84. 13. Emma Miller, Augie, 53.10. 14. Nikki Ault, Mankato, 53.41. 15. Christina Ware, SCSU, 53.77. 16. Burroughs, 55.97.

200 backstroke: 1. Anja Enervold, Mankato, 2:03.45. 2. Natalia Bohnert, SMSU, 2:04.30. 3. Spaans, 2:05.09. 4. Lexi Monty, SCSU, 2:05.92. 5. Tori Roth, Mankato, 2:06.51. 6. Rachel Riedel, U-Mary, 2:06.91. 7. Olivia Travis, SCSU, 2:07.50. 8. Cailey Scott, Augie, 2:09.50.

B-Final: 9. Marena Kouba, SCSU, 2:07.68. 10. Christina Nieuwoudt, Augie, 2:08.70. 11. Giovanna Bario, SF, 2:09.67. 12. Lexi Bray, MSUM, 2:11.10. 13. Kate Murphy, U-Mary, 2:11.62. 14. Style, 2:11.80. 15. Rinderknecht, 2:11.97. 16. Julia Wallace, MSUM, 2:13.95.

200 breaststroke: 1. Chantal Kasch, SF, 2:16.43. 2. Victoria Murillo, U-Mary, 2:21.02. 3. Erin Fons, MSUM, 2:23.37. 4. Emily Goodman, Mankato, 2:23.37. 5. Addison Henkaline, Mankato, 2:24.59. 6. Darah Coleman, Mankato, 2:24.80. 7. Hannah Espinosa, U-Mary, 2:25.41. 8. Hudlet, 2:25.46.

B-Final: 9. Kailyn Aarps, Mankato, 2:24.40. 10. Alysse Grohs, Augie, 2:25.85. 11. Whitney Hanson, SCSU, 2:26.88. 12. Hannah Eklund, Mankato, 2:27.75. 13. Asuncion, 2:28.59. 14. Delanee Grier, NSU, 2:30.86. 15. Abby Ford, 2:31.11. 16. Glassbrenner, SCSU, 2:32.96.

400 free relay: 1. SCSU (Gehrke, Ware, Burroughs, Milstroh), 3:26.61. 2. SF, 3:27.38. 3. U-Mary (Murillo, Smith, Lee, Delegge), 3:30.40. 4. Augie, 3:31.46. 5. MSU-Moorhead, 3:32.32. 6. Mankato, 3:33.37. 7. SF B, 3:33.47. 8. SCSU B, 3:33.97.

3-meter diving: 1. Mady Brinkman, SCSU, 460.06. 2. Meredith Matchinsky, SCSU, 446.15. 3. Rebekah Strong, SCSU, 443.6.

