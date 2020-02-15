U-Mary swimmers post three more all-conference performances

The University of Mary swimming team finished the NSIC championships on a high note Saturday.

The host Marauders turned in three more all-conference performances to finish off the four-day meet held at the Bismarck State College Aquatic & Wellness Center.

Andrea Lee finished her stellar performance with her third runner-up swim of the meet. The sophomore from Moorhead touched in a time of 17:19.00 in the 1,650-yard freestyle. Lee also took second in the 1,000- and 500-frees and third in the 200.

Taylor Beagle of Augustana, who was named the NSIC's Swimmer of the Year, won the 1,650 in a time of 17:03.87.

Lee's fifth all-conference medal came in the 400 free relay. She swam the third leg where the Marauders took third in a time of 3:30.40. St. Cloud State won the race (3:26.61). Victoria Murillo led off for the Marauders, followed by Andrea Smith and Andrea Smith and speedster Breena DeLegge.

After claiming NSIC championships in the 200 (Thursday) and 500 (Friday), Murillo swam to a second-place finish in the 200 breaststroke on Saturday. Her time of 2:21.02 trailed only Chantal Kasch (2:16.43) of Sioux Falls.