U-Mary, NCAA Division II teams to play fewer games in 2020-21

The NCAA said changes were necessary.

“The financial challenges faced by institutions because of COVID-19 are considerable and, as we prepare for summer and fall, continue to increase,” Sandra Jordan, chancellor of South Carolina Aiken and chair of the Division II Presidents Council said in a release. “The approved reductions strike an important balance of providing schools with scheduling flexibility, maintaining competitive equity within the one-year reductions to minimums and maximums, and continuing to prioritize opportunities for student-athletes to compete in NCAA championships.”

The vast majority of respondents to an April survey supported a reduction to the maximum permissible contests for the 2020-21 academic year.

Conferences like the NSIC are working on the details.

“If they take the maximums, it’s not going to be too much of a change to the student-athlete. It will be a couple less games,” Lennon said. “You don’t want to go down that road but due to the circumstances we're in, it does make sense.”

The minimum numbers were added as a safeguard should seasons not start on time. In order to qualify for a trimmed-down postseason, schools would still need to meet the minimum standard.