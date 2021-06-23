U-Mary hockey team earns NDAPSSA award

U-Mary is 57-1 in three seasons against ACHA Division 2 teams on its home ice.

Goalie Kyle Hayden was named national tournament MVP, posting three shutouts. Hayden and Conan Hayton combined to allow just two goals in the tournament.

Garrett, a native of Creighton, Saskatchewan, led the nation in scoring and was named the ACHA Division 2 player of the year.

The 26-year-old forward had 19 goals and 45 assists for 64 points in 46 games. He scored five power-play goals, two short-handed goals and three game-winning goals and was one of three Marauders to earn All-American honors.

Bismarck High graduate Johnny Witzke was named a first-team All-American along with Garrett, while Hayden became the third consecutive Marauders goaltender to be named to the All-America team, being selected to the second team.

Huntley has led the Marauders to a 116-18-10-2 record in three seasons, capped by the school’s first men’s national title.

He was named the ACHA Division 2 national coach of the year for the second straight season and led the Marauders to a title in their first national-tournament appearance.