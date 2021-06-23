U-Mary hockey team earns NDAPSSA award

In just the third season in program history, the University of Mary hockey team won a national championship.
The Marauders won 38 games and claimed the first men’s team national championship in school history, beating Iowa State 2-0 in the ACHA Division 2 national championship game.
U-Mary swept the North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association Non-school awards. The Marauders won the Non-school team of the year honor, while team captain Zach Garrett was named the Non-school athlete of the year and coach Dan Huntley was named the Non-school coach of the year.
U-Mary hockey has been a winner since Day 1. In the first season in program history, the Marauders went 39-5-2-1 (wins-losses-overtime losses-ties) but were ineligible for the postseason as a first-year team. The Marauders were 39-9-2 when COVID-19 wiped out the 2020 national tournament.
The Marauders continued to dominate in 2021, going 38-4-6-1 and earning the No. 1 seed for the national tournament, which was held in Bismarck-Mandan.
U-Mary swept Davenport University, the University of Providence and North Carolina State in pool play, defeated Liberty University 7-0 in the semifinals and Iowa State 2-0 in the title game. The Marauders outscored their opponents 23-2 in the five national-tournament contests.
U-Mary is 57-1 in three seasons against ACHA Division 2 teams on its home ice.
Goalie Kyle Hayden was named national tournament MVP, posting three shutouts. Hayden and Conan Hayton combined to allow just two goals in the tournament.
Garrett, a native of Creighton, Saskatchewan, led the nation in scoring and was named the ACHA Division 2 player of the year.
The 26-year-old forward had 19 goals and 45 assists for 64 points in 46 games. He scored five power-play goals, two short-handed goals and three game-winning goals and was one of three Marauders to earn All-American honors.
Bismarck High graduate Johnny Witzke was named a first-team All-American along with Garrett, while Hayden became the third consecutive Marauders goaltender to be named to the All-America team, being selected to the second team.
Huntley has led the Marauders to a 116-18-10-2 record in three seasons, capped by the school’s first men’s national title.
He was named the ACHA Division 2 national coach of the year for the second straight season and led the Marauders to a title in their first national-tournament appearance.
Other finalists for the Non-school team award were Fargo Post 2 baseball and the Fargo Force USHL hockey team. Cole Hage of Fargo Post 2 was a finalist for the Non-school athlete award. Pierre-Paul Lamoureux of the Fargo Force was a finalist for the Non-school coach award.
Dakota Award
Bridger Anderson was voted the winner of the Dakota Award, which is given to North Dakota natives who are competing outside the state.
The Carrington High School graduate finished ninth in the PRCA World Steer Wrestling rankings with $120,934.
Anderson, who competed in rodeo at Northwestern Oklahoma State, made his first appearance at the National Finals Rodeo and finished sixth in his first trip to the biggest rodeo in the world. While competing for the Carrington Cardinals, he won a state 170-pound wrestling championship and twice won North Dakota High School Rodeo steer wrestling state titles.
Other finalists for the Dakota Award were Bismarck’s Britta Curl, a University of Wisconsin hockey player, and Oxbow’s Amy Olson, an LPGA golfer.